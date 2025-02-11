Avangrid Signs Blue Creek Power Deal with American Municipal Power

Avangrid signed a short-term power purchase agreement with American Municipal Power for a portion of the energy produced from the Blue Creek wind farm in Ohio.

Avangrid Inc., an Iberdrola company, has signed a short-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with American Municipal Power Inc. (AMP) for a portion of the energy produced from the Blue Creek project in Ohio.

Blue Creek is a 304-megawatt (MW) wind power farm in Van Wert and Paulding Counties in Northwest Ohio. The project, which created over 500 construction jobs, reached commercial operation in 2012. Most of the equipment was manufactured and assembled in Wisconsin, Texas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and North Dakota, Avangrid noted.

“Blue Creek is one of Avangrid’s largest operating assets and remains a fixture in the local community. It has delivered significant economic benefits in the 13 years since the project became operational, and I look forward to seeing that carry forward”, said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “We are happy to work with AMP on this deal, a trusted and longstanding customer, and to see Blue Creek continue to power homes and businesses throughout the region”.

“At AMP, we aim to provide our members with a cost-effective, diversified power supply resource mix”, Pam Sullivan, AMP COO and AMP Transmission President, said. “This agreement with Avangrid helps to diversify our power supply portfolio and insulate our participating member utilities from the volatility of the wholesale energy market”.

AMP serves as a nonprofit wholesale electricity supplier and service provider for over 130 members across nine states. Members obtain their power from a varied mix of resources, which include wholesale power acquisitions through AMP and energy generated at both AMP and member-owned power plants, Avangrid said.

Avangrid partners with 15 Midwest utilities and municipalities supplying 1.3 GW of contracted electricity from 17 Midwest energy projects.

Blue Creek is currently Avangrid’s sole energy generation facility in Ohio. However, the company said it continues construction on the Powell Creek solar farm about 30 miles to the east. Avangrid has over 75 projects and over nine gigawatts of installed capacity across 22 states.

