Avangrid Signs 72 MW Deal with SmartEnergy

Iberdrola Group’s U.S. energy company, Avangrid Inc., has signed a contract with SmartEnergy for the delivery of full capacity from the Lampster and Groton energy projects. The contract totals 72 megawatts (MW), Avangrid said in a media release.

“We are happy to partner with SmartestEnergy for power from these two energy projects in New Hampshire”, Jose Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO, said. “At a time when demand for power is growing rapidly, this demonstrates our proactive approach to managing Avangrid’s existing fleet of energy projects to ensure they continue to benefit the community through their lifetime and generate reliable electricity for homes and businesses in the Northeast”.

Lempster is a 24 MW wind energy project in Sullivan County that became operational in 2008, making it New Hampshire’s first modern commercial-scale wind farm, according to Avangrid. Groton is a 48 MW wind project in Grafton County that started up in 2012.

Together, these projects support 10 permanent jobs for their operation and maintenance. Last year, they generated a total of $1.8 million in state and local taxes, contributing nearly $30 million since their development, according to Avangrid.

“Securing the full offtake from these long-standing New Hampshire wind assets demonstrates the trust and commitment Avangrid has in SmartestEnergy to provide a reliable and competitive route to market for their wind assets”, SmartestEnergy CEO Andy Cormie said. “This agreement reflects our continued focus on building strong partnerships that drive long-term value for communities and the clean energy transition”.

Avangrid says it has operations in 23 states and owns 10.5 gigawatts of power capacity from 80 projects.

