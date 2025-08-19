Avangrid Power Generation Hits 13,000 GWh

As a result, Iberdrola's global energy production surpassed 66,000 GWh in the first half of 2025.

Iberdrola SA’s U.S.-based energy company, Avangrid Inc., has generated approximately 13,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the first six months of 2025.

As a result, Iberdrola’s global energy production surpassed 66,000 GWh in the first half of 2025, a 2.3 percent increase over the previous year, with Avangrid playing a significant role in raising Iberdrola’s total generation capacity to over 57,000 MW, Avangrid said in a media release.

"Avangrid is leading the way to help meet the nation’s growing demand for electricity, driven in large part by the rapid expansion of data centers", Jose Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO, said. "As we expand our investments in U.S. generation and grid infrastructure, we are strengthening American energy independence and powering long-term economic growth.

“We will continue working with our many stakeholders to bring new projects online, ensuring families and industries across America have access to safe, reliable, and affordable power”.

Avangrid said that it has over 10.5 GW of generation capacity, operating 80 power plants across the country. Earlier this year, the company started commercial operations at three new solar projects in Texas, California, and Ohio, adding about 600 megawatts (MW) of capacity. This increase contributed to a 125 percent rise in solar energy production compared to the first half of 2024. Avangrid said that since 2015, its capacity has grown by 66 percent.

Avangrid operates 10 projects supplying more than 1.5 GW of energy to data centers and leading tech and AI firms, according to the company. Five more projects, nearly 700 MW in total, are under construction to support these companies' urgent power needs, the company said.

Earlier this year, Avangrid said it would invest $20 billion in U.S. electrical grid infrastructure by 2030.

