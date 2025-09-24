Avangrid Inks PPA with Amazon for Oregon Trail Solar Capacity

The 57-megawatt direct-current project in Gilliam County will supply renewable energy to Amazon data centers in the region.

Avangrid Inc., an Iberdrola Group company, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon for the Oregon Trail Solar project. The 57-megawatt direct-current (42 megawatts alternating current) facility will be located in Gilliam County, Oregon, and will supply renewable energy to Amazon data centers in the region. The project will be operational in 2027, Avangrid said in a media release.

"This agreement reflects Amazon and Avangrid’s commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions that will help meet America’s growing energy needs and support the growth of critical infrastructure", Jose Antonio Miranda, Avangrid CEO, said. "Oregon Trail Solar builds on our strong presence in Oregon and deep partnership with Amazon, and we’re proud to help power the future with projects that bring lasting economic benefits to local communities, bolster our nation’s energy independence, and maximize energy production".

Oregon Trail Solar marks the second recent renewable energy PPA between Avangrid and Amazon in the Pacific Northwest, Avangrid said. This follows a previously announced deal for power from the Leaning Juniper IIA repower project, also in Gilliam County.

Additionally, Avangrid and Amazon have agreements to develop renewable projects in Illinois, Ohio, and North Carolina, Avangrid said.

The construction of the Oregon Trail is anticipated to create 200 jobs, mostly for local union workers, according to Avangrid.

It will incorporate over 100,000 solar panels and generate enough electricity to power approximately 10,000 U.S. homes annually, Avangrid said.

"Oregon Trail Solar is yet another example of how Avangrid works with local communities to build America’s energy future", Sy Oytan, Avangrid Power CEO, said. "With this new project, we are adding to our existing investments in Gilliam County and Oregon in a way that strengthens the region while producing electricity to help meet the growing energy demand across the country".

Oregon Trail will contribute $6 million in PILOTs and property taxes to Gilliam County for public services like schools and infrastructure, Avangrid said.

It grows Avangrid's presence in Oregon, where it has been active since 2001 and currently operates 2.5 gigawatts of capacity, according to the company. The company also has a National Training Center in Sherman County and a corporate office in Portland.

