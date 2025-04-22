Avangrid Expands Power Purchase Deal with CPS Energy

The US' largest municipally owned provider of electric and natural gas services doubled its power offtake from Avangrid to 320 MW.

Iberdrola SA’s Avangrid Inc. has expanded its existing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CPS Energy, adding 159.2 megawatts (MW) of capacity from its Peñascal power generation project.

As a result, Avangrid said that the United States’ largest municipally owned provider of electric and natural gas services has doubled its offtake from Avangrid, rising from 160.8 MW to 320 MW. The additional energy capacity connected to the utility’s generation system on April 1, Avangrid said.

“Demand for electricity is growing from coast to coast, and we are glad to see this project serving communities in and around San Antonio. Projects like Peñascal are helping ensure we meet the growing demand for energy in Texas and support the reliability of the local electrical grid while bolstering the state’s reputation as a leader in American power production”, Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO, said.

Peñascal features two phases totaling a capacity of 401 MW, situated just south of Baffin Bay in Kenedy County, Avangrid said. This project generates sufficient electricity to power approximately 100,000 homes while using no water. CPS Energy will now obtain around 80 percent of the energy generated at Peñascal.

"CPS Energy's expanded relationship with Avangrid is a testament to our Vision 2027 Plan, a comprehensive and diverse generation portfolio that enhances our capacity to serve a growing community”, Rudy D. Garza, President and CEO of CPS Energy, said. “This additional investment in wind power allows us to continue to provide reliable and sustainable energy at an affordable price for our customers.”

Peñascal I began operation in 2009 and Peñascal II in 2010, supporting 32 permanent jobs for maintenance. It has paid about $50 million in property taxes since its inception, funding public services, especially education, Avangrid said.

Avangrid said it operates seven energy projects in Texas, including True North Solar, with a total capacity of nearly 1.6 GW that can power about 400,000 homes and has paid over $115 million in property taxes over its lifetime.

