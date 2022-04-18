Avalon Development Project Cleared By UK Regulator

Ping Petroleum's proposed concept for the Avalon, which includes an FPSO vessel and the integration of offshore wind, has received approval from the UK's offshore regulator.

Ping Petroleum’s proposed development concept for a new North Sea project, which includes an FPSO vessel and a potential integration of floating offshore wind, has received approval from the UK’s offshore regulator.

Malaysia’s Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX), via its 90 percent-owned subsidiary Ping Petroleum, has passed a key milestone after receiving a letter of “no objection” from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regarding the company’s proposed development concept for the Avalon discovery in the UK Central North Sea.

Ping had last year announced the purchase of the remaining 50 percent interest in UK North Sea Block 21/6b, License P.2006, containing the Avalon Oil Development from Summit Exploration and Production Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, bringing Ping’s ownership in the license to 100 percent.

Just recently, Summit was recently sold by Sumitomo to Ithaca Energy for a headline consideration is $224 million.

The company said that it would finalize conceptual development planning and begin Front End Engineering works in preparation to submit the Avalon field development plan, with a final investment decision (FID) anticipated later this year.

With a total estimated recovery of 23 million barrels of oil, production from Ping’s second oilfield asset is scheduled to begin between mid-2024 and mid-2025, subject to the availability of key materials and equipment.

Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, Group Managing Director of DNeX, said that receiving “no objection” to the proposed development concept represents a material opportunity to expand and diversify Ping’s portfolio of oil assets in full accordance with the UK’s production and emissions-reduction targets.

He added that the concept comprises tie-back of Avalon production wells to a re-used FPSO, which has spare ullage to provide an offtake route for nearby stranded discoveries. He added that discussions are ongoing with the UK regulator and supply chain to decarbonize the development through integration with Floating Offshore Wind.

“The next step for Ping is to submit the company’s field development plan for Avalon to NSTA by the next quarter. Once approval is attained, the company will proceed with the full development program,” Tahir stated.

He said the Avalon field is planned to produce at initial rates of 20,000 barrels of oil per day, providing a material increase in production and diversifying the asset base.

To remind, the Avalon prospect was successfully drilled in 2014 when oil was discovered from high-quality Tertiary sands. In 2017, an appraisal well was drilled on the prospect which confirmed reserves and fluid characteristics.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com