Avalon Development Project Cleared By UK Regulator
Ping Petroleum’s proposed development concept for a new North Sea project, which includes an FPSO vessel and a potential integration of floating offshore wind, has received approval from the UK’s offshore regulator.
Malaysia’s Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX), via its 90 percent-owned subsidiary Ping Petroleum, has passed a key milestone after receiving a letter of “no objection” from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regarding the company’s proposed development concept for the Avalon discovery in the UK Central North Sea.
Ping had last year announced the purchase of the remaining 50 percent interest in UK North Sea Block 21/6b, License P.2006, containing the Avalon Oil Development from Summit Exploration and Production Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, bringing Ping’s ownership in the license to 100 percent.
Just recently, Summit was recently sold by Sumitomo to Ithaca Energy for a headline consideration is $224 million.
The company said that it would finalize conceptual development planning and begin Front End Engineering works in preparation to submit the Avalon field development plan, with a final investment decision (FID) anticipated later this year.
With a total estimated recovery of 23 million barrels of oil, production from Ping’s second oilfield asset is scheduled to begin between mid-2024 and mid-2025, subject to the availability of key materials and equipment.
Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, Group Managing Director of DNeX, said that receiving “no objection” to the proposed development concept represents a material opportunity to expand and diversify Ping’s portfolio of oil assets in full accordance with the UK’s production and emissions-reduction targets.
He added that the concept comprises tie-back of Avalon production wells to a re-used FPSO, which has spare ullage to provide an offtake route for nearby stranded discoveries. He added that discussions are ongoing with the UK regulator and supply chain to decarbonize the development through integration with Floating Offshore Wind.
“The next step for Ping is to submit the company’s field development plan for Avalon to NSTA by the next quarter. Once approval is attained, the company will proceed with the full development program,” Tahir stated.
He said the Avalon field is planned to produce at initial rates of 20,000 barrels of oil per day, providing a material increase in production and diversifying the asset base.
To remind, the Avalon prospect was successfully drilled in 2014 when oil was discovered from high-quality Tertiary sands. In 2017, an appraisal well was drilled on the prospect which confirmed reserves and fluid characteristics.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Texas Sees Oil Employment Rise In March
- Oil Prices Remain Extremely Volatile
- Libya Closes Biggest Oil Field
- Three Fields To Export Oil To Flotta Terminal Until End Of Life
- Fitch Solutions Makes Substantial Gasoline Price Forecast Revision
- Oil Firms Must Be Effective With Transactions Or Face Sanctions
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London
- Murphy Oil Gets First Oil From King's Quay Platform In Gulf Of Mexico
- Eni Offloads First Cargo From Mexican FPSO
- Eni Makes Oil And Gas Discoveries In Egypt Western Desert
- U.S. Upstream M&A Going Strong With $14Bn In First Quarter Of 2022
- Petrobras Puts Tartaruga Field Stake On The Market Again
- Europe Has No Immediate Alternative To Russia Gas, Putin Says
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.