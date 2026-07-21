Automotive Giants Test Repsol Renewable Gasoline

BMW and Toyota began a six-month pilot deployment of Repsol's Nexa 95 renewable gasoline to test the scalability of renewable fuel on existing vehicles.

BMW Group and Toyota Motor Europe have begun a six-month pilot deployment of Repsol SA's Nexa 95 renewable gasoline to test the scalability of renewable fuel on existing vehicles.

Spanish energy company Repsol said in a statement results would be shared with European Union policymakers. "With EU policy currently focused predominantly on electrification, the project aims to demonstrate that renewable fuels can play a complementary and scalable role in reducing CO2 emissions", it said.

The trial in Spain involves running about 20 vehicles from Japan's Toyota and Germany's BMW on Nexa 95, which Repsol says is made from 100 percent renewable resources. Bosch will provide digital fuel tracking technology.

"This pilot aims to provide tangible, real-world evidence that vehicles exclusively running on renewable fuels can be effectively deployed at scale, supporting Europe's transition to decarbonize mobility through a complementary, technology-neutral approach while leaving no one behind", Repsol said.

Stefan Heller, head of development at BMW's VEEF program, said, "Our BMW and MINI vehicles as a part of this future oriented pilot, will help to gain valuable data helping us to offer our global customer the best and most efficient powertrain also in the future".

Marko Babic, in charge of Bosch's Digital Fuel Twin tracking platform, said, "By precisely monitoring fuel usage on individual vehicles in real-time, we are building the foundation of trust and regulatory compliance needed for higher acceptance of renewable fuels in the mobility and transport sector".

Repsol, which claims to be the only supplier of 100 percent renewable gasoline at public stations in Spain, noted, "Spain has been selected as the optimal location for this demonstration due to the availability of renewable gasoline, strong partner collaboration, and Toyota España's operational support".

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Last year Repsol declared a "technological milestone" with the start of "industrial-scale" production of 100 percent renewable gasoline at its Tarragona complex.

"This new product, made entirely from renewable sources, is fully compatible with gasoline vehicles without the need for any modifications", Repsol said in a press release October 8, 2025.

"Its use reduces net CO2 emissions by more than 70 percent compared to conventional gasoline".

Repsol says the renewable diesel it had earlier developed can also be used in existing cars, trucks and ships.

Last May it said had begun producing renewable diesel at its Puertollano Industrial Complex in Ciudad Real, Spain, its second plant dedicated exclusively to producing 100 percent renewable fuels.

The Puertollano project, converted from a refinery unit, can produce up to 200,000 metric tons a year. The earlier plant in Cartagena has a capacity of 250,000 metric tons, according to Repsol.

"To develop this project in Puertollano, Repsol has invested EUR 130 million [$148.47 million] in transforming, for the first time on the Iberian peninsula, a refinery unit that processed fossil-based raw materials into a facility capable of processing used cooking oil and other waste from the agri-food industry", Repsol said May 26.

The Repsol's renewable diesel "can prevent the emission of approximately 700,000 tons of CO2 per year, considering the product’s entire life cycle, compared to the conventional fuels they replace", the company said.

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