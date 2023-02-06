Australian Budget Must Focus On New Gas Supply, Industry Says
Australia’s oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures.
The Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA) said the sector had never been more important to the nation’s economic and cleaner energy future, and ensuring a dependable investment environment would deliver more benefits to Australians.
APPEA’s 2023-24 Federal Budget submission calls for a national carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) roadmap to provide clear policy direction, identify and progress priority hubs for low emissions projects, and promote Australia as a regional carbon storage leader.
“Capturing and permanently storing emissions from industrial facilities, including hydrogen production, and directly from the atmosphere makes the most of our world-class geological resources and is critical to reaching net zero,” APPEA Chief Executive Samantha McCulloch said.
APPEA also calls on the government to encourage investment in new gas supply to meet demand and drive down prices, rather than interventionist policies which have the opposite effect.
Key measures include – letting the market work to bring down prices, progressing new acreage releases, encouraging New South Wales and Victoria to lift moratoriums contributing to the country's highest gas prices, and giving major project status to new supply and low emissions technology projects.
“Australia’s natural gas is essential to ensuring a future energy system that is secure, reliable, affordable, and reaching net zero. The significant contribution from the sector underpins state and federal investment in roads, schools, and hospitals, allowed Australia to weather the economic downturn, and will play a role in our economic success for decades to come.”
“But the value of our energy resources and their contribution to the economy, jobs, and net zero cannot be taken for granted, and clear and stable policies are essential to provide the industry with the confidence to invest in the new energy supplies needed. The recent government price cap intervention - combined with the proposed Mandatory Code of Conduct - lets the government permanently determine gas prices.”
“This - along with ongoing legal hurdles and delays for new oil and gas projects - creates significant uncertainty and makes investors nervous about allocating new capital to the sector and the economy. The government should take note of the lessons from the price cap implementation when considering permanent regulation of gas prices through a mandatory Code of Conduct. It would send a positive signal to investors to recommit to an open, market-based economy,” McCulloch added.
APPEA is also calling for the government to keep the scope of the proposed Environmental Protection Agency consistent with its pre-election commitments, while removing existing duplication under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, avoiding new duplication, and streamlining approvals.
“We want to improve environmental standards and build business certainty, avoiding added costs to project approvals and delays at a time when new supply is so important,” McCulloch concluded.
The full suite of APPEA recommendations to be considered for the 2023-24 Federal Budget include:
Developing a national CCUS roadmap
- Provide clear CCUS policy direction and consistent regulatory frameworks. Support collaboration to ensure CCUS and carbon removal technologies are available across the economy.
- Identify and advance priority hubs for CCUS, low-carbon hydrogen, and hard-to-abate industry.
- Demonstrate that Australia is “open for business” as a regional CO2 storage focal point.
Enabling investment for a secure, affordable energy future
- Let the market work to unlock new gas supply and drive down Australia’s energy prices.
- Support new oil and gas development through acreage releases and encourage states to lift moratoriums on new exploration and development.
- Assign major project status for new energy supply and low-emissions technology projects.
- Ensure a modern and competitive fiscal system that removes regulatory and investment barriers to efficient market operation.
Protecting and preserving Australia’s environment
- Remove existing duplication, avoid new duplication, and streamline EPBC Act approvals.
- Limit the scope of the independent Environmental Protection Agency consistent with the government’s pre-election commitment.
- Finalize the decommissioning legislative reform and financial assurance framework.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023
- Turkey Halts Oil Flows to Mediterranean Port After Quake
- Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG
- Next Steps Following US Pacific Wind Leasing Round
- US Oilfield Services Firms Money Policy Could Hinder Industry Growth
- Australian Budget Must Focus On New Gas Supply, Industry Says
- Modi Says India Can Add Oil and Gas While It Chases Green Goal
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- Energy Services Sector Will Grow To $1 trillion In 2025
- USA Oil and Gas Employs Almost 1 Million in 2022
- Fate Of $8Bn Alaska Oil Project To Be Resolved In Next 30 Days
- Winter Storm Mara Update
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- European Union Debuts First-Ever Carbon Border Tax
- Exxon Beats Earnings Record With With Massive $56 Billion
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?