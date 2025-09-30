Australia Gets Bulk of Chevron Payments to Governments

Chevron reported $14.21 billion in payments to governments for 2024 with Australia topping the list at $3.39 billion.

Chevron Corp has reported $14.21 billion in payments to governments for 2024 with Australia topping the list at $3.39 billion.

That was more than Chevron's home country; the United States got $1.59 billion.

The disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) consisted of taxes, royalties, production entitlements, fees, bonuses, and "community and social responsibility" payments. The filing included exploration-related payments made 2023 that had been delayed for reporting.

Rounding up the top five recipients are Nigeria at $2.91 billion, Angola at $1.74 billion and the Kuwait-Saudi Arabia Partitioned Zone at $1.09 billion.

Payments to Australia, the U.S. and Kuwait-Saudi Arabia were mostly taxation. Production entitlements comprised the bulk of payments to Nigeria and Angola.

The oil and gas giant paid Australia $3.33 billion in taxes for 2024. The remaining Australian payments consisted of $27.33 million for community and social responsibility and $26.18 million in fees.

Chevron's Aussie operations mainly consist of three natural gas projects in Western Australia, which both export overseas and supply the domestic market.

On Barrow Island, Chevron operates the Gorgon Project with a 47.3 percent stake. Put into operation March 2016, Gorgon has three liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 15.6 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) and a domestic gas plant that supplies up to 300 terajoules (tJ) a day, according to Chevron.

On the Pilbara coast, Chevron's operated and 64.14 percent-owned Wheatstone Project includes a two-train LNG facility with a capacity of 8.9 MMtpa and a domestic gas plant that delivers up to 230 tJ per day, according to Chevron. Wheatstone shipped its first LNG October 2017.

On the Burrup Peninsula, Chevron owns a minority stake in the North West Shelf (NWS) Project, operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. On July 25, 2025, the International Group of LNG Importers reported Woodside had permanently shut down one of the project's five trains, reducing capacity from 16.9 MMtpa to 14.3 MMtpa. Meanwhile the project's domestic gas plant has a capacity of 630 tJ per day but is running below capacity, according to Australia's Industry, Science and Resources Department.

Late last year Chevron and Woodside entered an agreement to swap Australian assets including the Wheatstone and NWS projects.

"Under the proposed transaction, Chevron Australia will transfer to Woodside its 16.67 percent non-operated interest in the North West Shelf Project, NWS Oil Project and its 20 percent non-operated interest in the Angel Carbon Capture and Storage Project", Chevron said in a statement December 19, 2024.

Upon the completion of the transaction, Woodside will hold a 50 percent stake in the NWS Project, 66.67 percent in the NWS Oil Project and 40 percent in Angel CCS, Woodside confirmed separately at the time.

"Chevron Australia will acquire Woodside's 13 percent non-operated interest in the Wheatstone Project and 65 percent operated interest in the Julimar-Brunello Project", added the statement on Chevron Australia's website.

The other governments for whom Chevron reported payments for 2024 are Bangladesh ($842.79 million), Canada ($786.58 million), Equatorial Guinea ($593.17 million), Israel ($393.51 million), Thailand ($228.7 million), Argentina ($227.62 million), Kazakhstan ($137.42 million), the United Kingdom ($124.26 million), Mexico ($47.22 million), China ($42.61 million), Republic of the Congo ($27.23 million), Brazil ($25.74 million), Indonesia ($8.22 million), Myanmar ($6.56 million), Colombia ($1.23 million), Cameroon ($973,000), Egypt ($700,000), Cyprus ($642,000), Namibia ($500,000) and Suriname ($255,000).

Taxes totaled $6.9 billion, production entitlements $4.28 billion, royalties $2.49 billion, fees $289.39 million, community and social responsibility payments $183.97 million and bonuses $61.39 million.

The SEC requires oil, gas and minerals developers to disclose payments to foreign governments or the U.S. government annually through Form SD.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com