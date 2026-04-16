Aussie Refinery Reduces Production after Fire

Operator Viva expects the blaze at the Geelong refinery, which has a processing capacity of 120,000 bpd, to mainly reduce production for gasoline and aviation gasoline.

A "significant fire" hit the Geelong refinery in the Australian state of Victoria on Wednesday evening, causing no casualties but reducing production, the operator and rescue authorities said.

"The fire has been extinguished, and the incident was deemed under control at 12.04pm", Fire Rescue Victoria said in an online statement Thursday.

The refinery, put into service 1954, reportedly is one of only two active in Australia. With a processing capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day, the Geelong refinery supplies over 50 percent of Victoria’s and 10 percent of Australia’s fuel, according to owner Viva Energy Group. The refinery produces petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas, jet fuel, aviation gasoline and low aromatic fuel, according to Viva.

"The facility remains running, on reduced production rates", Viva said separately on Thursday, noting the extent of damage would only be assessed once it is safe to do so.

"We anticipate that the impacts will be predominantly to the production of gasoline and aviation gasoline, however, the damage needs to be assessed and understood", Viva added.

"There is no immediate impact to fuel supply, and the company expects to replace any lost production through its fuel import program".

National Supply Level

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According to the latest government estimation, as of Tuesday, Australia's stocks of gasoline, kerosene and diesel would last about a month.

A 20 percent reduction in required volumes has been in place since April 7 for entities covered by the country's Minimum Stockholding Obligation, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water says on its online monitoring dashboard.

Diplomatic Efforts

The office of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday the government has secured about 100 million liters of diesel from Brunei and South Korea.

"This is the first of the expected shipments of fuel secured under the government’s new Strategic Reserve powers", said a statement on the prime minister's website.

The new powers have allowed Viva to partner with Export Finance Australia (EFA), the government's export credit agency, to procure - according to Albanese's office - over 570,000 barrels of diesel.

"EFA has also agreed to commercial terms with Ampol, Park Fuels and IOR. These agreements are supporting them to purchase the additional fuel needed to address regional shortages and critical supply gaps", the statement said.

Albanese announced the development after visiting Malaysia, where the Aussie delegation also obtained assurance from Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) for negotiations for the potential supply of fuel to Australia. The talks with Petronas were announced at a broadcast press briefing between Albanese and Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

"Malaysia is Australia's third-largest source of refined fuel and supplies 10 percent of Australian imports of fertilizer-grade urea", Albanese's office said in an earlier statement Monday. "Australia supplies 95 percent of Malaysia’s imported natural gas.

"As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Australia and Malaysia will continue to work closely to ensure the continued flow of essential supplies including fuel".

After the visits to Brunei and Malaysia, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong would travel to Singapore to continue "the government's efforts to work with regional partners to maintain the two-way flow of energy supplies, fertilizer and other critical goods", according to Monday's statement.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com