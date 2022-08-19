Audubon Bags Salamanca Support Deal From LLOG

Audubon Engineering Company has been hired by LLOG Exploration Offshore to support the Salamanca floating production system project.

Engineering, procurement, construction and fabrication specialist Audubon Engineering Company has been tasked by LLOG Exploration Offshore to support the Salamanca floating production system (FPS) project in the US Gulf of Mexico. LLOG is acting as project manager for the Salamanca FPS Infra.

The scope of work includes detailed design services as well as procurement, vendor equipment management, construction, pre-commissioning, and offshore commissioning support.

Rather than undertaking a new build, LLOG will repurpose the existing Independence Hub facility. This marks the first time in the Gulf of Mexico that an operator will have accomplished such an undertaking for an existing semisubmersible production facility. The project has a significant positive impact on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) due to its reuse of an existing unit rather than abandoning the unit. The project will also reduce emissions by approximately 70 percent compared to new unit construction.

The hull, topside truss, cranes, and lifeboats will be reused with minor modifications. All other topside equipment, including piping, instrumentation, and electrical systems, will be new and fit for the purpose.

The column-stabilized Salamanca FPS will be located in Block 689 of the Keathley Canyon to tap the Leon and Castile discoveries. Situated at a water depth of approximately 6,400 ft., the deepwater platform will include processing facilities capable of 60,000 BOPD, 25,000 BWPD, and 40 MMSCFD of natural gas.

LLOG will obtain ABS A1 notation for the platform to comply with CG-ENG Policy Letter No. 01-13, Alternate Design and Equipment Standard for Floating Offshore Installations. Initial production from the joint development is expected in mid-2025.

Executed by Audubon’s strong local operating centers in New Orleans and Houston, this contract continues the company’s track record of successfully delivering integrated engineering and technical services for LLOG.

“Our history of partnership with LLOG goes back to 2006. As LLOG has grown from inshore facilities to the offshore shelf to deepwater facilities, Audubon has grown with it,” said Ryan Hanemann, president of Audubon Engineering Company.

“We are excited about the opportunity to extend Audubon’s growth in offshore service delivery while helping LLOG achieve its mission of safely exploring and producing energy from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico,” he concluded.

