Attacks Highlight Continued Vulnerability of Ukraine Ports
With the potential for a renewed Russian advance, significant questions remain around the prospect of Russian activity within the maritime domain, Dryad Global noted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which was released late Monday.
“Whilst at this stage it remains highly unlikely that commercial activities within the wider Black Sea would face disruption, attacks within January highlighted the continued vulnerability of Ukrainian Ports and vessels therein,” the MSTA stated.
“Russia retains both the capability and intent to conduct operations targeting Ukrainian Port infrastructure, notably those ports beyond the UN brokered Grain Deal,” the MSTA added.
In its previous MSTA, which was published on January 30, Dryad stated that, within the last reporting period Ukraine saw two vessels struck whilst at the Port of Kherson, “confirming the continued existence of an elevated threat to vessels beyond those ports listed within the UN brokered Grain Deal”.
“Whilst it remains to be confirmed the precise nature of the attack, it remains highly likely that the vessels were struck as a result of an indirect attack on the port area,” that MSTA stated.
“It remains highly likely that such attacks will continue to target Ukrainian ports, not listed within the parameters of the UN brokered grain deal,” the previous MSTA added.
In a separate MSTA posted on January 16, Dryad said the Black Sea continued to be an area of deep commercial and geopolitical sensitivity “with the UN sponsored Grain Deal at the heart of this”.
“Russian naval assets have remained largely out with the central conflict within recent months however it remains to be seen to what extent this continues,” that MSTA noted.
The Black Sea grain deal allows exports from Ukraine of grain, other foodstuffs, and fertilizer, including ammonia, to resume through a safe maritime humanitarian corridor from three key Ukrainian ports - Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi - to the rest of the world, the UN site highlights.
On February 24, 2022, oil soared past $100 per barrel for the first time in years as Russian forces escalated a conflict with Ukraine. Nearly one year on, the Brent crude price is trading at $82.62 per barrel, dropping from a close of $88.19 per barrel on January 23.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
