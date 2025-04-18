Atlas Professionals Secures Crew Management Contract from Noble Corporation

Atlas Professionals B.V., a global recruitment and HR services company, has secured a Crew Management contract from Noble Corporation. Under the contract, Atlas Professionals will support the Noble Developer’s upcoming drilling campaign in Suriname.

Atlas Professionals said in a media release that the award marks a significant milestone in a trusted relationship spanning over 15 years and reinforces its commitment to delivering tailored workforce solutions in complex and emerging markets.

Under this agreement, Atlas will supply junior and expatriate crew for the campaign, as well as extensive logistics, training, and immigration support, all managed from its Paramaribo, Suriname office.

“It’s great to be able to support Noble Corporation with this project in Suriname”, Lourdes Landa, Global Network Development Director, said. “Our long history of working together means we understand exactly what Noble needs in emerging markets like Suriname. Thanks to our global infrastructure and local set-up in the region, we can deliver a truly local solution backed by international standards”.

Under the contract, Atlas said it will engage local Surinamese crew and focus on cultivating homegrown talent via its acclaimed ‘Greenhand Offshore’ Program, offering organized onboarding and career opportunities for newcomers in the offshore sector.

“Atlas has invested significantly in establishing legal entities and offices in Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Suriname, and Trinidad”, Chris Boardman, General Manager at Atlas Professionals, said. “We’ve made it a priority to support our clients’ increasing activity in this region, while also ensuring that local communities benefit from the growth in the offshore industry. We thrive in environments that others may find too difficult or too complex – that’s where we add the most value”.

