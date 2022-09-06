Atlas Decom Calls for Protection of UK Decommissioning Supply Chain

Atlas Decom (Atlas Marine Decommissioning Services) has called for decommissioning projects on the UKCS to be completed in the UK in order to protect the decommissioning supply chain and UK taxpayers’ money.

The concerns have stemmed from plans for a vessel to be relocated to a European yard. The Teekay-owned Foinaven FPSO which BP operated in waters off Scotland for 25 years is currently positioned at Hunterston on the Clyde. Atlas Decom notes that being 18 or so nautical miles away from Inchgreen Marine Dry Dock (described by Greenpeace as the gold standard for decommissioning) it is more sustainable, cost effective and efficient for the decommissioning to be completed there, as opposed to a costly international relocation of the vessel, with significant carbon footprint to tow the vessel from its current location.

Previous comments by BP in studies undertaken for the Oil & Gas Industry confirmed that a dry dock is almost essential if the project is breaking down an FPSO, in particular the hull. Prior to Atlas Decom’s incorporation, no such dry dock option existed for decommissioning projects in Scotland for vessels of this type. This was a driver in the creation of Atlas Decom and its appointment of prominent experts from across the decommissioning, demolition and oil and gas industries.

Atlas Decom are currently engaging with the Scottish Government to put in place a strategy that they believe will remove the final obstacles in the decision-making process. This will be a positive move for the UK decommissioning industry and will in turn generate jobs within the local area, with no financial contribution required from the Scottish Government, the company’s statement reads.

It is well documented that the treasury is paying out huge sums of money in tax relief for decommissioning projects arising from the UKCS and this project will attract that benefit. The owners and operators of the Foinaven field and its assets have an opportunity to realize that the end-of-life assets remain in the UK and contribute to the circular economic supply chain having received the benefit for a quarter of a century.

Rather than squeeze the last commercial value from UK treasury, the owners should be supporting the international growth opportunity that Scotland’s oil and gas decommissioning policy has sought for the past ten years or so.

The arrival of the vessel to Inchgreen Marine would immediately create 60 well-paid long-term site positions that would be filled from the local area, with a further 30 positions following shortly thereafter. There would also be a positive impact on the local supply chain with the impact of the local project spend.

The organization was primed to receive its first end of life container ship at the end of 2021, when the market for ship-based freight transport exploded, due to recovery from Covid depressed economic conditions and the invasion of Ukraine. Container ships that were economically at the end of their life suddenly had increased longevity and value due to the economic conditions suddenly prevailing.

“The relocation of the Foinaven FPSO and other projects to Inchgreen opens a wealth of possibilities for the Scottish decommissioning industry, driving new opportunities for Strathclyde and the wider Scottish community,” Michael Dixon, Managing Director at Atlas Decom, said.

“This is a real chance to put the Inchgreen Dry Dock, credited as gold standard by Greenpeace, on the international decommissioning stage and establish the Scottish facility as a safe and sustainable location of choice for UK based projects and vessels,” he added, stressing that it is critical that the entire UK decommissioning supply chain is afforded the support to be able to continue its offering for the future and that support must be actioned now or the supply chain will simply cease to exist. Legislators, regulators, and operators have a huge part to play in shaping how that looks and we intend on being at the forefront of those conversations.”

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com