Atlas Completes $220 Million Purchase of Power Tech Firm Moser

'The acquisition of Moser Energy Systems is a platform investment that provides Atlas with exposure to the production end of the oil and gas value chain, along with new distributed power end-markets'.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has completed its acquisition of Moser Engine Service Inc. (Moser Energy Systems) for $220 million.

“The acquisition of Moser Energy Systems is a platform investment that provides Atlas with exposure to the production end of the oil and gas value chain, along with new distributed power end-markets”, Atlas president and chief executive John Turner said in the company’s report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024. “The acquisition strengthens Atlas' market position as a leading provider of energy solutions and we expect the acquisition to help mitigate the volatility of future cash flows”.

The combination of Austin, Texas-based Atlas’ completion business and Casper, Wyoming-based Moser’s distributed power platform business creates a leading portfolio of proppant, logistics (including the Dune Express) and distributed power solutions, the companies said January 27 announcing the merger deal.

Moser’s “dynamic fleet of natural gas-powered assets (~212MWs) expands Atlas’s current operations into production and distributed power end markets supported by strong macro tailwinds expected to reduce through-cycle volatility associated with completions operations”, they added.

The merger “increases Atlas’s customer reach with a vital power service offering in Atlas’s core geography, the Permian Basin, while providing geographic diversity with operating locations in key oil and gas basins across the central United States”, they said.

The transaction consideration consists of $180 million in cash and about 1.7 million common shares, valued at $40 million. Atlas may opt to redeem the stock portion within 90 days upon completion.

Meanwhile it reported $14.4 million in net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, down more than half compared to the same three-month period a year ago but up 269.2 percent sequentially. Net income per share was $0.13.

Sales volumes during the October-December period dropped 15 percent quarter-on-quarter to 5.1 million metric tons, coupled with lower prices. Sales generated $271.3 million, down 10.9 percent sequentially. Service sales fell 10.2 percent to $142.9 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) landed at $66.16 million for Q4, compared to $46.88 million for Q3. Adjusted EBITDA came at $63.24 million, down from Q3’s 71.05 million.

Operating income was $30.74 million. Net cash from operating activities was $70.85 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $47.93 million.

Atlas raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share.

It ended 2024 with $289.42 million in current assets including $71.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Meanwhile Atlas’ current liabilities stood at $243.07 million including $43.74 million in current portion of long-term debt.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com