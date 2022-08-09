Atlanta Field Returning To Production Soon
Following a scheduled shutdown, Enauta is planning to restart production from the Atlanta field in the coming days with expectations set to return to normal by September.
Enauta said that its Atlanta field’s scheduled downtime was expected to be concluded over the upcoming days. The field’s production gradual resumption shall take place by mid-August when a new water treatment and equipment unit that underwent maintenance in the period will be commissioned, and complementary services will be carried out at FPSO Petrojarl I.
To remind, the scheduled downtime of the Atlanta field began at the start of July 2022. According to the company, the production shall return to normal by September. The scheduled downtime is aimed at meeting the Ministry of Labor’s normative requirements, as well as preparing the FPSO to be re-certified by DNV.
Once recertification was completed, the contractual extension will enable production’s continued operation until the entry of the full development system, foreseen by mid-2024. Works executed so far did not find any situation to jeopardize the two-year extension of the chartering, operation, and maintenance agreements.
Enauta has already inked a purchase deal with Malaysia’s Yinson for the FPSO OSX-2, based on an agreement from December 2021. This deal was closed in February and the vessel is currently being converted at Dubai Drydocks World. After the FPSO Atlanta is converted, it will be deployed at the Atlanta field.
The Atlanta field is in block BS-4 in the Santos Basin with estimated reserves of 106 mmbbl, operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, which has a 100 percent interest in this asset.
The field has been producing since 2018 through an early production system that entails three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I. Enauta approved the $1.2 billion full development system for the field in late February.
In the past year, the field was a bit unlucky. Namely, production from the Atlanta field was shut down in January to complete the repair of a production line on the Petrojarl I FPSO. Repairs were completed quickly but the restart of production took some time due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the FPSO.
The production from the field has been stopped several times previously. In July of last year, Enauta stopped production from two Atlanta wells due to a failure in the pumping system. Restart from the two wells occurred a month later after completing repairs.
It took under two weeks of full production for the Atlanta field to run into an issue again. One of the wells stopped producing in early September 2021 and resumed production in the first quarter of 2022 after a subsea pump was repaired.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- What Fueled Oil Price Downtrend?
- Fitch Solutions Unveils Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
- DOE Project To Prove U.S. Power Grid Can Fully Run On Clean Energy
- OPEC+ Flags Severely Limited Availability of Excess Capacity
- USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High
- Senator Sinema Key to Passing Schumer-Manchin Bill
- USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act
- Hess Encouraged By Huron Well In Gulf Of Mexico
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico