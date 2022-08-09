Atlanta Field Returning To Production Soon

Following a scheduled shutdown, Enauta is planning to restart production from the Atlanta field soon with expectations set to return to normal by September.

Enauta said that its Atlanta field’s scheduled downtime was expected to be concluded over the upcoming days. The field’s production gradual resumption shall take place by mid-August when a new water treatment and equipment unit that underwent maintenance in the period will be commissioned, and complementary services will be carried out at FPSO Petrojarl I.

To remind, the scheduled downtime of the Atlanta field began at the start of July 2022. According to the company, the production shall return to normal by September. The scheduled downtime is aimed at meeting the Ministry of Labor’s normative requirements, as well as preparing the FPSO to be re-certified by DNV.

Once recertification was completed, the contractual extension will enable production’s continued operation until the entry of the full development system, foreseen by mid-2024. Works executed so far did not find any situation to jeopardize the two-year extension of the chartering, operation, and maintenance agreements.

Enauta has already inked a purchase deal with Malaysia’s Yinson for the FPSO OSX-2, based on an agreement from December 2021. This deal was closed in February and the vessel is currently being converted at Dubai Drydocks World. After the FPSO Atlanta is converted, it will be deployed at the Atlanta field.

The Atlanta field is in block BS-4 in the Santos Basin with estimated reserves of 106 mmbbl, operated by Enauta Energia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, which has a 100 percent interest in this asset.

The field has been producing since 2018 through an early production system that entails three wells connected to the FPSO Petrojarl I. Enauta approved the $1.2 billion full development system for the field in late February.

In the past year, the field was a bit unlucky. Namely, production from the Atlanta field was shut down in January to complete the repair of a production line on the Petrojarl I FPSO. Repairs were completed quickly but the restart of production took some time due to a Covid-19 outbreak on the FPSO.

The production from the field has been stopped several times previously. In July of last year, Enauta stopped production from two Atlanta wells due to a failure in the pumping system. Restart from the two wells occurred a month later after completing repairs.

It took under two weeks of full production for the Atlanta field to run into an issue again. One of the wells stopped producing in early September 2021 and resumed production in the first quarter of 2022 after a subsea pump was repaired.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com