Asian LNG Buyers Cannot Compete With European Demand

Surging European LNG demand is hitting Asian buyers hard and despite the healthy discount to European spot prices, few Asian buyers can compete to secure spot cargoes at this year’s prices.

While European market dynamics have improved recently with storage levels at record highs, the worst could be coming should cold weather and falling Russian pipeline flows push European LNG demand higher still.

Wood Mackenzie expects Europe to continue throwing the proverbial kitchen sink at securing LNG supplies – at whatever the cost – over the next few years, meaning further demand response from Asia looks almost certain, given limited LNG supply growth.

Namely, energy security and affordability have been catapulted to the very top of Europe’s political agenda, shifting LNG trade flows and effectively pulling supply away from Asia. As a result, Asian LNG demand has already fallen 7% year-to-date in the face of surging European demand and prices.

The biggest falls have been in Asia’s most important growth markets, with Chinese and Indian demand declining 20% and 18% respectively. Other markets are also suffering as rising electricity prices have led to rolling power blackouts and curtailments to industrial users. In extreme cases, the spike in LNG prices has contributed to political and social unrest in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

There is a belief that further demand response will be needed through the first half of this decade until the new LNG supply eases the market from 2026.

Most vulnerable Asian LNG markets

Asian buyers purchase much of their LNG on long-term contracts, typically indexed to oil and much cheaper than current spot LNG prices. So, it is uncontracted spot demand in Asia that is at risk in the current crisis, particularly from those consumers with weaker purchasing power.

“Demand response is complex. Drivers are ultimately unique to each market. But when assessing demand response in Asia so far this year, two key determinants stand out: the level of LNG spot exposure and availability of alternative fuels, including other non-LNG gas supplies,” Lucy Cullen, Principal Analyst for APAC Gas & LNG Research at Woodmac.

Given that both China and India have high spot exposure and high availability of alternative fuels, this helps explain the large drop in LNG spot buying as consumers switch to coal and fuel oil. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Thailand are also at the high-risk end of the scale. The other extreme markets with low spot exposure and limited fuel switching alternatives include Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

Asia Still Engine Of Long-Term LNG Demand Growth

While US LNG, for example, will play an essential role in replacing Russian gas exports to Europe over the next few years, it is future Asian demand that will dictate the profitability of new US Gulf Coast supply as well as large-scale conventional LNG projects. Europe is the hot spot now, but it is seeking to move away from gas as soon as possible.

With suppliers gearing up for an unprecedented wave of investments as Europe scrambles for more gas, Asian buyers recognize the potential for an LNG glut and even a possible price crash after 2026 as new volumes hit the market. This anticipated drop in prices, combined with the widely held belief that displacing coal with gas – and green LNG in particular – in the power sector must be central to decarbonization goals, is supporting confidence in a strong rebound in gas demand. It is no coincidence that Asian orders for new combined cycle gas turbines are at their highest level in a decade.

This optimism comes with caveats. Government policies towards coal in several Asian countries remain ambiguous at best. In addition, rebuilding confidence in LNG demand may not automatically translate into a new wave of long-term contracting. Buyers from across Asia, particularly from China, who have contracted massively over the past two years, will not be able to always commit to 20-year deals.

“And while even the most price-sensitive markets in Asia now recognize that they can no longer simply ask for ‘cheap’ LNG, they do ask that sellers recognize that their domestic energy regulation and pricing systems just can’t yet cope with high prices and inflexible contracts. Without the right contractual, financial, and infrastructure support, these economies risk deepening their dependence on coal and derailing their energy transition,” Woodmac.

