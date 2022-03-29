Ashtead Wraps Up First LUMA Modems Subsea Monitoring Job

International subsea equipment rental and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has turned to Hydromea’s LUMA high-speed through-water wireless optical modems for the first time on a significant subsea monitoring project. This job was the first one completed since signing the global rental partnership agreement last year.

The project saw Ashtead Technology provide its Autonomous Structure Monitoring Systems, which were each integrated with LUMA optical modems, to complete an underwater installation monitoring work scope for subsea and offshore wind contractor, Havfram, in the Norwegian North Sea.

The work scope included the provision of ten Autonomous Structure Monitoring Systems, two for each suction anchor template, and an additional four Autonomous Structure Monitoring Systems, which were used to monitor the installation of a range of subsea structures. The Structure Monitoring Systems were configured for autonomous independent operation, communicating data to one of the installation ROVs. Ashtead Technology utilized LUMA optical modems to enhance the accuracy of the data collected, ensuring maximum performance of the system.

LUMA products are the smallest, lightest, lowest power-consuming subsea optical modems available that provide high-speed and high-bandwidth wireless communication at depths of up to 6,000 meters with remarkably low latency, even in the murky waters of the North Sea.

Ashtead Technology has rolled out the use of LUMA technology in all of its offshore energy global construction and O&M projects and it has become one of the key differentiators of the company’s subsea monitoring and positioning systems.

“When completing subsea installation projects, it is vital that the information provided is accurate, reliable, and delivered in real-time. This reduces the risk of damage to the structure during installation and ensures it is installed within specification,” said Ross MacLeod, Ashtead Technology’s Technical Director.

“We have been using LUMA modems on construction projects over the past three years and we have been very pleased with the functionality and ease of integration of the devices into our existing systems. The technology used within the LUMA modems is cutting edge and advances subsea data communication significantly whilst helping to reduce project complexity, risk and cost.”

