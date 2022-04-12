ASCO Bags Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm Job

ASCO has been selected by Vestas to work on the Seagreen offshore wind project, some 17 miles off the coast of Angus, Scotland.

Vestas has selected the global integrated logistics and materials management company, ASCO, to work on the Seagreen offshore wind farm project, further strengthening ASCO’s position in the renewables market.

The project on the Seagreen offshore wind farm, located 16.7 miles off the coast of Angus, will see ASCO's ship agency division Seletar provide key services including crew transfer to the operations of the project, initially during the construction phase.

This latest project, which will be delivered from the port of Montrose, is the eighth awarded to ASCO, strengthening its presence in the renewables market where they have also delivered work on Hywind, Kincardine, and the Moray East.

“This latest contract win emphasizes our position in the renewables landscape, something we have been committed to doing for some time. For a few years, we have seen a diversification in the industry, and whilst our traditional core activities in marine and energy industries remain hugely important to us, we have evolved and developed skills to become more sustainable.

“The transferability of our skills and competencies is a key strength in a market diversification strategy, enabling us to support the energy transition whilst enhancing the sustainability of our company,” said service delivery manager for Seletar, Ross Irvine.

"Vestas has an agreement with Seletar to provide all shipping agent services for the commissioning and completion phase of the Seagreen offshore wind farm. Vestas looks forward to continuing the relationship established on previous projects and together contributing to the continued growth of renewable energy in the region," adds Paul Grant, offshore commissioning project manager for Vestas.

ASCO remains a key player in the energy industry and holds a strong commitment to sustainability has made several changes already to its operations including the transition to electric vans and forklifts, the use of HVO biofuel in the HGV fleet, and the implementation of an Operations Control Centre (OCC) to drive safe, lean and sustainable operations.

The company has also set the objective to become a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions business by 2040. ASCO plays an active part in transforming the supply chain in collaboration with its clients, partners, and industry bodies and is working to support the transition towards a low carbon future by lowering the carbon footprint of its operations and diversifying into new energy.

