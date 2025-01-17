ASCO Bags 5-Year Contract from Aker BP for Logistics Services

Material management and logistics provider ASCO has secured a five-year contract worth $87.6 million (GBP 70 million) to provide base and logistics services to Aker BP ASA in Norway until 2030.

The contract encompasses services including warehouse management, load carriers, waste services, and personnel leasing for logistics and helicopter coordination in Tananger, Sandnessjøen, and Farsund, according to a recent news release.

ASCO Norge AS commercial director Øyvind Salte said: “Aker BP’s continued choice of ASCO for their base and logistics services is extremely important to us. We look forward to further developing as a company and continuing our proud partnership with Aker BP.

“This contract strengthens our existing activities in Norway and lays the foundation for further developing the excellent collaboration with Aker BP. We will also continue to simplify, streamline and digitalize all aspects of its services,” Salte added.

Vegard Olsen, Logistics Manager at Aker BP, said, “The partnership with ASCO is crucial to maintaining continuity in our offshore operations. Base and transport services act as the lifelines for materials between sea and land, ensuring that we can maintain stable and efficient operations. We look forward to continuing the collaboration and working together to further improve our logistics processes”.

Runar Hatletvedt, Managing Director at ASCO Norge AS, said, “Aker BP has been a very important customer of ASCO Norge AS for many years. The company has provided base and logistics services since 2011. A new contract with Aker BP secures jobs at ASCO’s bases in Tananger, Sandnessjøen, and Farsund and provides stability and predictability for the future. This is a very positive and significant contract for us”.

Fleet Upgrade

Last month, ASCO said it is upgrading its fleet in the United Kingdom (UK) through a multimillion pound program.

ASCO also expanded its capabilities at Albert Quay in Aberdeen with the addition of a brand-new Liebherr crane, following the strategic relocation of a similar crane from Hammerfest, Norway earlier in 2024.

The move “complements the complete overhaul of the company’s forklift fleet in all its UK bases, replacing older models with modern, eco-friendly 16-tonne forklifts that offer enhanced safety and ergonomic features,” ASCO said in a separate news release.

ASCO CEO Mike Pettigrew said, "This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the energy industry in the region. While continuing to serve longstanding clients like BP and TotalEnergies, we are investing in infrastructure that supports the future of the evolving supply chain and strengthens our role in the energy transition."

The company added that the investment aligns with Port of Aberdeen's ongoing energy transition plans, designed to support existing customers in oil and gas while establishing itself as a national hub for offshore wind.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO of the Port of Aberdeen, said, "[The] Port of Aberdeen is a key logistics hub for the North Sea offshore sector. As we move through a carefully managed transition from fossil fuels to renewables, the port will continue to support the region’s energy needs—whether that’s existing oil and gas, decommissioning, or the next generation of Scotland’s offshore wind developments”.

