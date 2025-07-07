Aruna Holdings Acquires 80 Percent Stake in CNRC, $1B Investment Eyed

Under the agreement, CNRC has changed its name to Surya Oil and Gas Corp. and appointed a new board of directors and management.

Private investment firm Aruna Holdings LLC has acquired an 80 percent ownership interest in Cunningham Natural Resources Corp. (CNRC).

The deal also includes the licensing and deployment of Surya Energy Services’ proprietary Kubera technology, CNRC said in a news release. The company said it plans to register with existing oil and gas partners in India for energy trading and investment opportunities later in the year.

Additionally, CNRC said it is working on investment commitments of up to more than $1 billion, with up to $50 million earmarked for the development of existing and new wells for its subsidiary Cunningham Energy LLC in West Virginia, Texas and other states.

CNRC’s new board is led by Chairman Manish Patel, joined by new chief executive officer Hemal Rathod and Director Frank Kristan, who will provide continuity to the company's past operations and organization, according to the release.

CNRC said its new management team is made up of industry veterans from the energy, healthcare, hospitality, banking and legal industries, “collectively bringing over 100 years of aggregated expertise in emerging and established markets”.

The company's president, Michael Gavenchak, is a former practicing attorney, business owner, and experienced operational executive. Ryan Cuningham, with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, will continue as general manager of the company's subsidiary, Cunningham Energy.

Surya is part of the agreement due to its association with Aruna Holdings. Surya's Kubera technology “provides cutting-edge hydrocarbon detection with far better effectiveness than any other technology available, redefining drilling efficiency with the success rates for new well drilling at an impressive up to 95 percent effectiveness,” according to the release.

After an in-depth initial review of Cunningham's current leases, Kubera technology analysts have pinpointed “significant opportunities” to expand and optimize resource extraction. The existence of dozens of Cunningham wells will reduce the costs to tap those reserves, since new wells will not need to be started in many cases, CNRC said.

Kristan said, "Meeting with Surya's partners in New Delhi in April, cemented our shared vision for a future where advanced technology and strategic investments drive the energy sector forward. We are excited to leverage Kubera's proven capabilities to capitalize on the rich potential of our leases and contribute to a transformative era in natural resource development”.

Rathod said, "Aruna's participation in CNRC and the company's new management team positions CNRC at the forefront of technological advancement in oil and gas exploration. Surya's Kubera™ technology is a game changer, and this partnership signifies a huge leap forward for both CNRC and Surya as we work to maximize growth, asset potential and revenue, while supporting the ambitious targets of Mission 500”.

Mission 500, a strategic trade initiative launched in the year by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to increase trade from $190 billion to $500 billion by 2030 and includes a focus on energy investments, according to the release.

