Arteak Owner Named on Forbes 30 Under 30 – Europe 2022 List

Arteak owner and director, Giulia Pedretti, has been included in the ‘30 Under 30 - Europe 2022’ list of young entrepreneurs by the prestigious economic magazine Forbes as the face of the Manufacturing & Industry sector.

For Pedretti, 26, owner and director of Arteak, this recognition comes at a very important time for her company. With its headquarters based in London and branches all over the world, the services provided have attracted clients such as the oil giant Shell, the Italian energy producers A2A, Saipem, CSTS, the Indonesian Joint Operation composed of Chiyoda, Saipem, Tripatra, and Sae which is building an LNG plant on behalf of BP in West Papua and the Spanish construction firm IDESA.

Arteak is a company specializing in consultancy and training in occupational health and safety with operational services for the oil and gas, construction, shipbuilding, energy, transport, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors.

“It is incredible to have been included in this prestigious list and even more so to have come first in the Manufacturing & Industry category. All this gives me the opportunity to talk about and raise awareness about the importance of Safety and risk management, for it is an activity at the core of our business that we deal with every day. Ensuring the safest possible work environment is the basis of our business aim which permeates our entire corporate culture which always leads us to focus our efforts on a single goal: supporting our clients in pursuing GOAL ZERO (zero fatalities)," Pedretti said.

However, Arteak is keen not to only enhance and improve safety management services but is also leading the market by innovating new and unique ways to provide its services to its clients.

"I think that one of the most important things that set us apart is the digitalization of services,” explains the young entrepreneur. “Companies that do this type of activity exist, but companies that combine innovation and flexibility with this type of service are not there. I think this was one of the key factors that led us to obtain such an important recognition. We are always focused on growth and continuous improvement of the services we offer, thanks to research, development, and digitalization."

The flagship of the company, born during the period of the pandemic, is the service offered on demand for customers around the world. Arteak technicians are accustomed to moving to every corner of the globe, even in the most distant or hard-to-reach places, but unfortunately, the pandemic brought restrictions of all kinds. Instead of blocking every activity, the company has developed SMART, a project that uses augmented reality and allows to bring its services to every corner of the world, from the office to the work field and vice versa.

Remotely, the Arteak technician can give real-time directions to those on site. The development and adoption of this technology allows the company to send images, videos, and reports in real time and talk directly with the customer or the security manager of that particular work site: "The SMART project: Service Management Augmented Reality Technology helped us a lot during the pandemic to be able to continue to operate and above all maintain high safety standards, and now it is very useful to us to increase the level of our services," Pedretti adds.

Arteak is currently operating in 21 countries around the world and has branches in Italy, the Philippines, South Africa, Singapore, and Pakistan.

