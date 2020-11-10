Armed Pirates Approach Oil Tanker
Reporting indicates that the Marshall Islands flagged oil tanker M/T Wesley was approached while underway off Bayelsa State in the Gulf of Guinea by a speed boat with seven armed pirates.
That’s according to maritime security company Dryad Global, which noted that the crew retreated to the citadel and armed guards onboard the tanker displayed their weapons and fired three shots at the speed boat. This action was said to have resulted in the pirates aborting their pursuit and heading away.
Dryad Global highlighted that this is the third incident in the waters off Bayelsa State, with the previous two incidents occurring 107nm South of Lagos and 94nm South West Brass. Both previous incidents resulted in vessels boarded, Dryad Global revealed.
“With a further failed attempt it is highly likely that the perpetrators will increase in desperation in their attempts to secure their objective which remains most likely the kidnapping of crew for ransom,” Dryad Global said in a company statement posted on its website.
“As such the risk profile for the region is to be considered critical at this time with incidents assessed as highly likely/expected within days,” Dryad Global added in the statement.
“Following the end of the SW monsoon season, attacks are known to increase in frequency as conditions become more favorable. Whilst incident volumes overall are showing a partial increase on those of 2019 there is a significant increase in the volume of kidnap incidents across a prolonged timeframe and corresponding numbers of personnel kidnapped,” Dryad Global continued.
Dryad Global describes West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea as one of the world's most important shipping routes for both oil exports from the Niger Delta and consumer goods to and from Central and West Africa. The company says West Africa is currently the global epicenter of maritime piracy.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Libya Oil Output Hits 1 Million Barrels
- Qatar Makes Pioneering LNG Deal with Singapore
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- Karoon Completes $Multimillion Bauna Deal
- Hess Divests Stake in Deepwater Field
- Abu Dhabi to Open Futures Exchange for Murban Crude
- Shell to Cut Hundreds of Singapore Refinery Jobs
- Novak to Become Deputy Premier
- OPEC+ May Not Hike Oil Production As Planned
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Tourmaline Oil Buys 2 Rivals
- US Election Outcome Not Yet Priced into Oil
- Saudi Arabia to Ease Foreign Worker Rules
- Petrofac Completes Mexico Sale
- Saudi Aramco Cuts Arab Light Pricing
- OGUK Launches First of a Kind Survey
- Uzbekistan Seeks Bids for Refinery Project
- Maersk Training Invests in Aberdeen
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Halliburton Sees Signs of Rebirth
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction
- Conoco in Talks to Buy Concho