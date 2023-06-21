Argentina Starts Filling Gas Pipeline Estimated to Save Billions
Argentina started filling its new natural gas pipeline Tuesday, marking a big infrastructure feat and political victory that stands to save the country billions from energy imports amid a severe dollar shortage.
Government officials and corporate leaders celebrated the pipeline’s filling, which will take about 20 days to complete. Named after former President Nestor Kirchner, the pipeline stretches 356 miles (573 kilometers) from the remote Patagonia region to Argentina’s cities and industry centers in the east. It was developed by state-owned Energia Argentina SA.
Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who oversaw the project’s final months and is seen as a potential presidential candidate in this year’s election, hailed the opening as a major savings opportunity. His ministry projects the pipeline will save Argentina $1.7 billion from gas imports this year and another $4 billion next year.
It also marks an accomplishment for Massa and other Peronist politicians facing a tough reelection bid this year against the backdrop of Argentina’s economic crisis. Annual inflation is now over 114%, the economy is expected to fall into recession this year and an acute shortage of US dollars at the central bank is stoking fears of a peso devaluation.
Massa took a swipe at the previous opposition-led government during a victory lap Tuesday.
“We made the impossible possible,” Massa wrote on Twitter. “This project was planned in 2015. It was stalled for years due to lack of strategic vision and courage.”
--With assistance from Jonathan Gilbert.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Civitas Enters Permian with $4.7B Deals
- Norway Plans Seabed Minerals Mining Citing Energy Transition
- Indian Diesel and Gasoline Demand Set All Time Highs
- Rebellion Energy Claims ACR Milestone with Orphan Well Plugging Project
- ACWA Advances Low-Carbon Projects in Uzbekistan with Solar EPC
- New USA Biofuel Quotas Snub More Ambitious Lobbying Push
- Dynagas LNG First Quarter Revenue Up, Offsetting Debt Repayments
- Halliburton and Nabors in Automation Pact
- Fossil Fuel Use Could Drop by 65 Percent in 2050: Canada Regulator
- Eni Nears $5B Deal for Neptune Energy
- Which USA Oil Major Produced the Most in 1Q?
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Oil Demand Growth to Slow Almost to a Halt in Coming Years: IEA
- USA Crude Oil Output Growing But Slowing
- NATO to Build Center for Pipeline Protection
- May 2023 Oil and Gas Deals Up in Value Year on Year: S&P Global
- USA Agencies Hit in MOVEit Hacks as Victim List Grows
- What Does Erdogan Election Win Mean for Turkiye Oil and Gas?
- Swiss Oil and Gas Pipeline Inspector Rosen Group Weighs Sale
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets
- Aker BP Makes Significant Oil Find Offshore Norway
- Most of North America at Risk of Energy Shortfalls This Summer
- Half of Oil and Gas Workers Find Their Work Exhausting