Are Oil Prices Set for a Volatile 2H?

Rigzone speaks to Ed Morse, the Global Head of Commodities Research at Citi, and James Davis, the Director of Short-Term Global Oil Service and Head of Upstream Oil at FGE.

Are oil prices set for a volatile second half of the year in 2023?

The answer to that question is yes, according to Ed Morse, the Global Head of Commodities Research at Citi.

“We expect surges of volatility throughout the second half of the year, given especially the likely fairly narrow range within which oil is likely to be trading and the pulling and hauling of unexpected increases in bearish or bullish phenomena that are likely to pop up in a financial environment, in which we expect there to be, by historical standards, fairly low levels of open interest in futures and options (which are always fertile periods for volatility),” Morse told Rigzone.

The Global Head of Commodities Research at Citi noted that there are an unusually large number of unknowns in the 2H market, which he said are extensions of what has been unfolding in 1H.

“At the macro level, we expected increased market interventions by the government in Beijing to fall short of what is needed to stimulate the economy - goods consumption in China as a percentage of GDP remains much lower by roughly half than it is in the U.S. - and the property sector to remain weak given the overhang of expansion from years past,” Morse said.

“But we could be wrong and growth in demand could follow the path of those like the IEA and OPEC are expecting,” he added.

In addition, Morse stated that continued rate hikes by central banks, including both in the EU and the U.S., will also likely keep global oil product demand muted for the year.

“But here too, relatively low prices could see much more summer travel than is now indicated, more goods spending, and higher demand for trucking, working to tighten markets,” Morse said.

“Expectations of strong growth, particularly out of China, amid expectations of weak growth from the OECD can turn a balanced market into being slightly looser or slightly tighter at any given moment,” he added.

“Meanwhile OPEC+, and especially its leadership, have demonstrated that they can add or takeaway production at a moment’s notice in a world in which large scale disruptions to supply look more unlikely than not and in a world in which a number of OPEC+ countries appear to be capable of producing more than they have been in recent years, especially those exempt from quotas,” Morse continued.

The Citi representative outlined that these countries include Venezuela, Libya, Nigeria, and Iran, where he said combined production growth could “easily” be close to one million barrels per day more by the end of the year than at the start of the year.

“These countries have largely not played a significant role in adding supplies to markets, but all of a sudden are each in a position to add barrels,” Morse said.

“On top of that Iraq, which has seen more production off the market (some 400,000 barrels per day) of the planned level of extra cuts (211,000 barrels per day), could actually add 900,000 barrels per day or more by year end, if the Kurdish pipeline can again send oil to the Mediterranean Sea via Turkey, if it can add some 300,000 barrels per day of oil from the Kirkuk field in southern Iraq to the northern pipeline into Turkey, and an additional 200,000 barrels per day from waterflood projects and debottlenecking of exports from Basra,” he added.

Morse noted that under these “more bearish than bullish conditions”, there are uncertainties about the response of the remaining OPEC+ members.

“Will they be willing to cut more to balance markets if need be? And will Saudi Arabia be willing to carry much of the burden if necessary?” he said.

“And of course there are uncertainties about Russian production and exports of both crude oil and petroleum products, which have become darker and harder to trace,” he added.

“Add to these conditions the continued role played by algorithmic traders and you have a recipe for high volatility for the rest of the year, even if the range of prices is a good deal less than the $70-$125 range of Brent in 2022,” Morse continued.

FGE View, EIA Projections

Offering his view, James Davis, the Director of Short-Term Global Oil Service & Head of Upstream Oil at FGE, outlined to Rigzone that it is “quite likely” that there will be oil price volatility in 2H.

“It depends on if, when, and how quickly expected bullish trends of 2H start playing out,” Davis said.

The FGE representative revealed that everyone the company speaks to shows a market deficit in 2H, which he noted “should ultimately be bullish for oil”.

“But with the bearish macro economic backdrop, financial institutions are not allowing these expectations to be priced in (yet),” Davis said.

“The longer this mood continues, (and assuming stocks do go down) the greater the risk becomes for a sharp uptick in prices,” he added.

“We saw this happening in 2H 2021; stocks dropped like a stone, yet prices and structure muddled along sideways for nearly nine months,” he continued.

“It took Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to wake the market up and start pricing structure relative to what was extremely low inventory levels at the time,” Davis went on to note.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest short term energy outlook (STEO), the Brent spot average will come in at $79.54 per barrel this year and the WTI spot average will be $74.60 per barrel in 2023.

The former is expected to average $78.32 per barrel and $79.97 per barrel in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, while the latter is expected to average $73.32 per barrel and $74.97 per barrel, respectively, the June STEO shows.

In 2022, the Brent spot price averaged $100.94 per barrel, while the WTI spot price averaged $94.91 per barrel, the latest STEO highlights.

In its May STEO, the EIA projected that Brent would average $78.65 per barrel and WTI would average $73.62 per barrel in 2023. In that STEO, Brent was anticipated to average $78 per barrel in the third and fourth quarters, while WTI was expected to come in at $73 per barrel in the third and fourth quarters.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent is trading at $76.90 per barrel and the price of WTI is trading at $72.34 per barrel. Brent’s highest 2023 close, so far, was seen on January 23, at $88.19 per barrel, and its lowest 2023 close, so far, was seen on June 12, at $71.84 per barrel. WTI’s highest 2023 close, so far, was seen on January 26, at $87.47 per barrel, and its lowest 2023 close, so far, was seen on June 12, at $67.12 per barrel.

