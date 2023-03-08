Are Enough Young People Entering the Oil and Gas Workforce?

Representatives from Petroplan, The Birmingham Group, and Piper-Morgan Search have their say.

There are simply not enough young people entering the oil and gas workforce in recent times.

That’s what Neil Bradshaw, Petroplan’s EMEA Head of Permanent Recruitment, told Rigzone, adding that “it’s set to be a real potential challenge in upcoming years for companies within a global industry that has traditionally experienced challenges with skills shortages”.

“In a recent study, 58 percent of millennials questioned said that they would avoid working in a particular sector solely because they believe it had a negative image, with oil and gas being regarded as the most unappealing globally,” Bradshaw said.

“Over the past five years, it is reported that the number of Petroleum Engineering graduates has dropped by 83 percent. In addition, the University of Calgary and Imperial College London both eliminated their oil and gas engineering majors last year,” he added.

“In October last year, Harvard and MIT had students disrupting on-campus recruiting events for ExxonMobil … in addition to three British Universities recently placing a ban on oil companies attending their recruitment events … so on the other side there is a wavering ability of oil and gas companies to be able to ‘sell’ their space to the younger generation of candidates,” he continued.

Bradshaw also noted that “an unhelpful combination of the global pandemic and increased automation has led to it being reported that the oil and gas industry is experiencing a 20 percent decrease in workforce over the past six years”.

“This will also not be regarded as an attractive proposition for any potential younger entrants,” he added.

Brian Binke of Michigan based The Birmingham Group, a recruiter specializing in construction and oil and gas that is an affiliate of Sanford Rose Associates, also told Rigzone that not enough young adults are entering the oil and gas industry.

“That could be because of a negative image that many young adults have towards fossil fuels,” Binke said.

“The young adults that are interested in the energy workforce are typically going towards renewable energy since it’s the new ‘big thing’. Oil and gas companies are going to face hiring issues in the future because a lot of people currently in oil and gas want to leave the industry,” he added.

“However, there are ways that the oil and gas industry can attract the best talent like creating more flexible career paths, offer professional training and development or creating attractive benefits package,” Binke continued.

When asked if enough young people are entering the oil and gas workforce currently, Gladney B. Darroh, the founder and president of Houston based Piper-Morgan Search, said, “there will always be ‘enough’ young people attracted to the oil and gas industry because the oil and gas companies (upstream/midstream/downstream) will always do what they have to do to entice them”.

“Compensation-wise, this means everything from top of the market base salaries, sign-on bonuses, annual bonuses, stock grants, increased 401K contributions, retention bonuses, and other creative forms of cash compensation including things such as paying off student debt,” he added.

“Career-wise, it will mean increased opportunities for training, mobility, and job progression. Moreover, to attract young people energy companies will also better address quality of life issues like work/life balance interests, subsidizing child-care, generous maternity/paternity leave, and open-ended paid time off to name a few,” Gladney continued.

In his response to Rigzone, Gladney said perhaps the larger question is, in general, are young people ‘interested’ in careers in the oil and gas industry nowadays?

“The answer to that question is - not so much,” Gladney said.

“At marquee engineering schools like The Colorado School of Mines for example, engineering students are buzzing about alternative energy - solar, wind, geothermal, batteries,” he added.

“There’s an excitement about alternative energy not only because it addresses their concerns about climate change, but also because it’s a nascent industry full of promise and promising careers that employs the latest and greatest technology. They see it as the future,” Gladney continued.

“Remember, these young people are exceptionally bright and many are the daughters and sons of petroleum engineers. Enough have witnessed the extreme volatility in the oil and gas industry to want no part of it,” he went on to note.

Rigzone has asked UK industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), U.S. industry body the American Petroleum Institute (API), and the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) if enough young people are entering the oil and gas workforce currently. At the time of writing, Rigzone has not yet received a response to the question from OEUK, API or IOGP.

