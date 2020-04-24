Arctic LNG 2 Contracts Go to CCC
Turbomachinery specialist Compressor Controls Corp. (CCC) reported Wednesday that it has won multiple contracts from Novatek for the Arctic LNG 2 project, located on the Gydan Peninsula in Russia’s Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.
CCC will oversee the turbomachinery controls and optimization of the centrifugal compressors and expanders of Arctic LNG 2’s three liquefaction trains, the contract recipient noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Each train will boast a capacity of 6.6 million tons per annum (mtpa), and CCC pointed out that it will oversee anti-surge, performance, quench and other advanced controls. It added that it will use specialized local and global teams and collaborate with the field’s leading original equipment manufacturers to execute and deliver control algorithms.
According to CCC, the new contracts mark its latest collaboration with Novatek. The firm explained that it had previously provided turbomachinery expertise for the Yamal LNG project.
“These contracts recognize CCC’s performance on the Yamal LNG project and allow us to continue strengthening our partnership with Novatek,” remarked Osama Abou Shabab, CCC’s director of global projects. “We’re proud that Novatek has entrusted our global team to control all critical and non-critical machines in its hallmark Arctic LNG 2 project. CCC’s’ field-tested, proven control techniques and algorithms will maintain and improve the project’s targeted RAM.”
Novatek owns a 60-percent interest in Artic LNG 2, which will monetize resources from the Utrenneye field. Its partners in the development, each of which holds a 10-percent stake, include Total, CNPC, CNOOC Limited and Japan Arctic LNG consortium members Mitsui & Co. and JOGMEC. Project participants took a final investment decision on the $21.3 billion complex last September.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
