Archer Rig to Mobilize in UKCS for 21-Well Campaign

Archer Limited reported Friday that it has secured a multi-well plugging and abandonment (P&A) contract in the U.K. Continental Shelf (UKCS) from Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA).

Under the contract, Archer will perform a 21-well P&A campaign for TAQA’s Northern North Sea Cormorant Alpha platform. The contract recipient stated that it will use its Archer Topaz modular rig for the campaign.

“We are delighted with the award of this contract which secures the rig work until late 2023,” Archer CEO Dag Skindlo commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Archer stated that its engineering, rentals, oiltools and wireline divisions will provide services under the integrated P&A contract. Moreover, the firm noted that it will manage and deliver cementing, swarf and reinjection services from third-party providers.

The Archer Topaz rig will likely mobilize to Cormorant Alpha in the second half of 2021, Archer continued. The P&A provider pointed out that mobilization will occur following removal of the platform’s existing integral derrick equipment set. Archer also stated that its engineering division will oversee reactivation activities on the platform.

