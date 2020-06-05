Archer Inks Decomm Contract With Repsol
Norway-based Archer was recently awarded a fishing, milling and wellbore cleaning service contract for Repsol Norge on the Gyda Platform when the operations start in January 2021. Archer is the sole provider of all downhole services on the Gyda P&A Campaign with a scope of 14 wells left to plug and abandon.
The Gyda platform is located at a water depth of 66m in block 2/1 in the southern Norwegian sectors between Ula and Ekofisk fields in the North Sea. The platform is being decommissioned after being operated for about 30 years.
Repsol Norge (61%, operator), INEOS E&P Norge (34%), and KUFPEC Norway (5%) are the joint licensees of the field. All the installations of the field are expected to be decommissioned by 2023.
“This award shows that when we work together as OneArcher, we can offer optimal solutions for our clients and shape our own future,” Thore Andre Stokkeland, Archer Oiltools, and Tom Aune, Archer Platform Drilling, said in a joint statement.
Archer is a global oil services company with operations in 40 locations providing drilling services, well integrity and intervention, plug and abandonment and decommissioning to its upstream oil and gas clients. Formed in 2011, Archer is the combination two well specialist companies – Seawell and Allis-Chalmers Energy – along with several complementary businesses.
The company’s teams secure production on more than 45 offshore platforms across four continents and operate over 81 mobile land rigs in Latin America. Its main operations take place in the major basins within Europe, North and South America and it is expanding throughout the Middle East, Asia Pacific and West Africa.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
