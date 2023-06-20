ARC Fined for Water Discharge Violation in Alberta

Canadian natural gas producer ARC Resources has pled guilty in provincial court to a charge laid against them by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) in December 2022, and the company has been asked to pay a $170,089 (CAD 225,000) fine, the regulator said Monday.

The charge is related to the discharge of produced water at Drayton Valley, Alberta in December 2020, which is contrary to Alberta’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, AER said in a news release.

In December 2020, ARC was operating a water line on private land within a pipeline right of way approximately 3.1 miles (five kilometers) west of Drayton Valley. On December 25, the landowner reported observing a release of produced water from the water line. Released fluids were observed accumulating at the surface and flowing overland into an unnamed creek located east of the release. The produced water released from the water line contained mainly salt water and trace amounts of petroleum hydrocarbons, according to the AER.

ARC shut down the water line and emergency response plan. The release of fluids was initially estimated at 14,125.9 cubic feet (400 cubic meters) but was subsequently revised to roughly 176,573 cubic feet (5000 cubic meters). Although the exact duration of the release is unknown, it is believed to have spanned one to two weeks, the AER said.

The provincial court ordered ARC to pay a $170,089 (CAD 225,000) penalty, of which, $168,578 (CAD 223,000) will go to an AER creative sentencing project, and the remaining $1511.9 (CAD 2000) will go to the Alberta Court of Justice as a fine, according to the release.

Creative sentencing “encompasses a wide range of penalties”, according to the AER. The court can require companies to take steps to prevent further harm, publish the facts related to the conviction, submit additional reports, provide compensation to affected parties, or perform community service. The court may also divert a portion of an assessed fine to special projects that have a connection with the offense.

While the court is responsible for outlining the factors that must be considered in the creative sentencing project and completion timelines, the AER is responsible for determining the project scope through a competitive bid process and ensuring that the court’s order is met. The AER is also responsible for holding the funds paid by the company for the project, according to the regulator’s website.

The creative sentencing projects will occur within the Modeste sub-watershed of the North Saskatchewan River and/or the counties of Brazeau, Clearwater, Leduc, Parkland, and Wetaskiwin. The projects must demonstrate benefits to wetlands and surrounding ecosystems, including improvement to wetland complexes increasing biodiversity, and benefits to wildlife classified as at risk, threatened, or endangered, the release said.

ARC has not released any official comments regarding the AER’s report as of writing.

According to the company website, ARC is the largest pure-play Montney producer, Canada’s third-largest natural gas producer, and the largest producer of condensate in the country.

In the first quarter of 2023, ARC produced an average of 338,377 barrels of oil equivalent per day, comprised of 62 percent natural gas and 38 percent crude oil and liquids. The company drilled 46 wells and completed 34 wells across its Alberta and British Columbia assets.

ARC reported a first-quarter net income of $434.6 million (CAD 574.9 million), compared to a net loss of $52.46 million (CAD 69.4) in the previous-year quarter and a net income of $560.16 million (CAD 741 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

