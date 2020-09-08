Aramco-Valaris JV Appoints New CEO
ARO Drilling has revealed that it has appointed Derek Kent as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO).
“To be offered the CEO position in ARO is a very humbling experience for both me and my family and I am excited to take hold of the reins of this incredible company,” Kent said in a statement posted on ARO Drilling’s LinkedIn page.
“Like all of us, it is a choice to be part of this work team, one that I am looking forward to because I truly believe ARO has embarked on the journey to becoming the premier drilling company in the kingdom,” he added in the statement.
“We will continue to drive process in everything we do noting actions speak far louder than words. We are a company bound by operational excellence always striving to do the right thing with the right intentions, bound by our core values while ensuring lessons learned are acted upon, consistently and efficiently across all our rigs,” Kent went on to say.
ARO Drilling describes itself as a world class offshore drilling contractor that owns, operates, and manages a fleet of high-specification and premium jack-up rigs in Saudi Arabia. The business is a 50/50 joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris Companies.
Established back in 2016, ARO Drilling states on its website that the offshore drilling market in Saudi Arabia is expected to expand, “creating considerable demand for drilling services”. The business, which is based in Khobar, Saudi Arabia, says on its site that it is committed to purchasing up to 20 newbuild jack-up rigs over ten years in order to meet Saudi Aramco’s offshore drilling requirements in the Kingdom.
In addition to Kent, ARO Drilling is headed by managing director Stuart Johnstone. The company counts Valaris’ executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jonathan Baksht, and Saudi Aramco’s executive director for drilling and workover, Abdulhameed A. Al-Rushaid, among its board of directors.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
