SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Aramco Says Oil Spare Capacity to Shrink

by Bloomberg
|
Paul Wallace
|
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Aramco Says Oil Spare Capacity to Shrink
Surplus supplies are the equivalent of 3 million to 4 million barrels a day but will fall as demand for jet fuel increases, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said.

Spare capacity in the oil market will shrink significantly next year as travel rebounds and amid a lack of investment among producers, according to Saudi Aramco.

Surplus supplies are the equivalent of 3 million to 4 million barrels a day but will fall as demand for jet fuel increases, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said.

“The buffer might diminish, especially next year,” he said Tuesday during the Nikkei Global Management Forum, which he spoke at via video.

Airline fuel is one of the last oil products for which demand is still down heavily since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Daily use of jet fuel and kerosene stands at about 5.5 million barrels, compared with almost 8 million in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency.

Overall consumption of oil will climb above 100 million barrels a day in 2022, according to Nasser. That would take it close to record levels.

Diminishing spare capacity is made worse because too few oil companies are trying to raise their output capacity, he said.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles