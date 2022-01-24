Aramco Says Oil Demand Is Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels
Saudi Aramco said demand for oil is nearing pre-Covid levels and reiterated that producers globally are investing too little in supply.
“We are getting very close to pre-pandemic levels,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told reporters on Monday in Dhahran, where the world’s biggest oil company is based. “We continue to see healthy demand in the future.”
Consumption of crude crashed from around 100 million barrels a day in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic spread, shutting down factories and triggering mass lockdowns. The International Energy Agency, which advises rich countries, said it was back to almost 98 million barrels daily as of September.
Oil prices have surged 13% this year to more than $85 a barrel as demand continues to recover and the omicron variant of the virus proves less damaging economically than many traders first feared. At the same time, spare supply capacity is dwindling as several major producers struggle to boost output.
There’s no sign yet that rising prices are causing consumers to cut back on oil, Nasser said.
He and Saudi Arabian officials have previously warned that crude could climb even more if Western governments and energy companies pull back from fossil fuels too quickly.
Persian Gulf countries are among the few still spending billions of dollars to increase their output. Saudi Arabia plans to raise its daily crude-production capacity to 13 million barrels from 12 million by 2027.
Nasser also said Aramco will continue to look at asset sales regardless of the price of oil. The company accelerated plans to divest some non-core assets when crude crashed with the onset of the virus. Last year, it sold stakes in its oil and natural-gas pipelines to investors including BlackRock Inc. for around $28 billion.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Merger And Acquisition Deals Return To Pre-Covid Levels In 2021
- UAE Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Over Abu Dhabi
- Texas Upstream Sector Jobs Increase For Eight Month In A Row
- BW Offshore Selling FPSO To Focus On Floating Energy Investments
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Mintra in Charity Team Up for Seafarer Mental Health
- 4Q Earnings Season Is Kicking Off
- Carnarvon Disappointed By Buffalo Well Results
- Aramco Says Oil Demand Is Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Oil Market Runs Out of Bears
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- Valaris Hot Streak Continues With Two More Rig Deals
- Goldman Sachs Sees Oil at $96 This Year
- Supply Constraints Remain an Issue
- Exxon To Become Net-Zero Company By 2050
- Norway Offers New Offshore Licenses To 28 Oil Firms
- EIA: U.S. Companies Completed 14 Petroleum Liquids Pipelines
- Frontier Exploration Drilling In 2021 Hits Lowest Point Ever Recorded
- Successful GOM Drilling Enables Low-Cost Development
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery