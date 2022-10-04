Aramco Says Global Oil Spare Buffers to Slump When China Reopens
The world’s biggest oil company reiterated its warning that producers’ spare capacity is running low and said there wouldn’t be any left once China ends its Covid Zero strategy.
“The world should be worried,” Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said at a conference in London. “This is where we are heading. If China opens up a little bit you will find out that spare capacity will be eroded completely.”
Aramco and Saudi Arabian officials have frequently criticized Western governments and firms for shunning investment in fossil fuels and trying to transition to renewable energy too quickly. They’ve cited this year’s surge in oil and natural gas prices as evidence that more exploration projects are needed.
Brent crude climbed above $125 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s since dropped below $90, in part because China’s strict coronavirus restrictions have suppressed demand in the second-biggest economy.
Asia Market Share
Analysts say there’s only about 2 million barrels a day of capacity that could be brought online quickly should there be a supply shutdowns. That’s the equivalent of 2% of the market.
Saudi Arabia and neighboring United Arab Emirates are among the few major oil producers raising their maximum production levels. Nasser said Aramco was on track to increase its capacity to 13 million barrels a day from 12 million by 2027, a project that will cost billions of dollars.
Aramco is confident it can maintain its market share in Asia, where it sends about 60% of its crude shipments, and doesn’t see more competition from Russia, according to Nasser. European refiners are increasingly shunning flows from Russia, forcing Moscow to tap markets such as China and India more aggressively.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Where Will Henry Hub Gas Price Be at End-2022?
- OPEC+ Cut Poses New Threat to Biden
- Oil Bulls Finish September with Worst Month and Quarter in 2 Years
- Natural Gas Market To Remain Tight Into 2023
- Inflation Reduction Act Boosts Global Wind Outlook, Woodmac Says
- USA Diesel Demand Bounces Back with a Vengeance
- Novak Set to Attend OPEC+ Meeting
- Sval Energi Wraps Up Equinor, Suncor Deals Worth 1.3Bn
- Eni CEO Meets With Republic Of Congo President
- Shell Invests In Third Phase Of Malaysian Deepwater Project
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
- Oil Prices Find Some Support
- France's Top Oil Refinery Halting
- France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War