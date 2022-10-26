Aramco Says Global Oil Flows Shift
Saudi Aramco said the global oil market is already adjusting to sanctions on Russia, with Moscow redirecting crude flows to Asia from Europe and other producers making the opposite switch.
“Realignment is happening,” Amin Nasser, chief executive officer of the world’s biggest oil company, said at the Future Investment Initiative event in Riyadh. “Russians, with the right discount, are able to place their crude in different markets.”
Those discounts are helping Russia overcome the difficulties it has securing insurance and shipping for its oil, Nasser said, as the US and Europe tighten sanctions following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has sold its flagship Urals crude at roughly $20-$30 a barrel below benchmark Brent futures in the past six months.
“There are logistical issues, insurance issues,” Nasser said. “But that’s being handled with the right discounts. The flow is going to Asia -- though, it takes longer. And crude that used to go to Asia is now being directed to Europe and other parts of the world.”
Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world’s biggest oil exporters. Riyadh typically sends around 60% of its crude shipments to Asia -- primarily China, Japan, India and South Korea.
Still, the European Union’s plan to impose a price cap on Russian crude from Dec. 5 is creating a lot of “uncertainty,” Nasser said.
Analysts including JPMorgan Chase & Co. have said Russia will be forced to cut production because it won’t be able to find enough buyers and ships to move all its oil.
Blue Hydrogen
The Aramco CEO also said he wanted to sign blue hydrogen supply contracts before pushing ahead with plans to manufacture the fuel. Seen as crucial for the transition from oil and coal to cleaner energy, it’s made by converting natural gas and capturing the carbon dioxide emissions.
It may take several years before it’s cheap enough to produce on a mass scale. Blue hydrogen now costs the equivalent of $250 to $300 a barrel of oil, according to Nasser.
“We need an off-take agreement because these are costly projects,” he said. “Without an off-take agreement, you cannot grow that market big time.”
Aramco’s first blue hydrogen deals are likely to be signed with Asian buyers.
“The market that we’ve identified so far is in Japan and South Korea,” he said. “It’s picking up in Europe. But it will take time.”
--With assistance from Leen Al-Rashdan.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- New UK Energy Secretary Appointed
- US Oil Products Exports Ban Could Save $5Bn For Customers
- DOF Subsea Convicted Of HSE Breaches During Diving Ops
- Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
- Aramco Says Global Oil Flows Shift
- Analyst Offers Europe Gas Update
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now