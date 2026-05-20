Aramco, Pasqal Launch Platform Offering Quantum Computing

Aramco and Pasqal said they had inaugurated Saudi Arabia's first quantum computer and launched the Middle East's first commercial quantum-computing-as-a-service platform.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) and Pasqal said they had inaugurated Saudi Arabia's first quantum computer and launched the Middle East's first commercial quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS) platform.

"Located at Aramco's data center in Dhahran, the computer provides customers with immediate, low-latency access to quantum hardware through a secure cloud platform to address complex industrial challenges", a joint statement said.

The computer uses the Pasqal Quantum Processing Unit (QPU), which runs on neutral-atom technology and controls 200 programmable qubits.

"Under the terms of the partnership, Aramco will progress a roadmap of use cases on a production-ready QPU as a foundational customer, accelerating development of quantum-hybrid solutions for its programs across energy, materials and industrial operations", the companies said.

"Other external organizations, including research institutions, universities, and enterprises, can use Pasqal's cloud platform to access one of the few quantum computers in the world".

Aramco initially invested in France-based Pascal through Wa’ed Ventures in 2023 to help "localize advanced quantum technologies and accelerate the development of the regional quantum ecosystem", the statement noted.

"Since then, Aramco and Pasqal have built a structured quantum program targeting high-value operational challenges across multiple workstreams, where quantum-hybrid approaches unlock capabilities beyond classical computing. These Aramco workstreams include port logistics optimization, CO2 storage optimization, well placement, rig scheduling, building the Kingdom’s quantum workforce, and making quantum computing available throughout the region".

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Aramco executive vice president for technology and innovation Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter said, "By investing in joint training and research, we are building world‑class quantum expertise right here in the Kingdom - an expertise that will power the next generation of energy solutions, accelerate lower-carbon fuel development, and enhance reservoir and supply-chain optimization".

"Let this achievement be the catalyst for an innovation-driven economy, creating high-impact, future-ready jobs for our youth and advancing Saudi Vision 2030", Al Khowaiter added.

Earlier this month Aramco announced a partnership with Solutions by STC, part of state-controlled Saudi Telecom Co, to develop a next-generation supercomputer that would boost Aramco's hydrocarbon discovery and recovery capabilities.

Targeted to be delivered next year, the $372.5-million project will support seismic interpretation and reservoir modeling. "Leveraging advanced technologies from global leaders in high-performance computing, the project aims to provide Aramco with a competitive advantage in data-intensive Upstream operations", Aramco said in a press release May 6.

"Designed to handle immense data volumes with high speed and precision, this powerful system will have seven times more compute capacity than is currently available for Aramco's Upstream operations", Aramco said. "By significantly enhancing seismic imaging and reservoir simulation capabilities, the new supercomputer aims to redefine the speed and accuracy of hydrocarbon discovery and recovery, maximize recovery rates from existing fields across Saudi Arabia, and extend field longevity".

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