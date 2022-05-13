Aramco Overtakes Apple
Saudi Aramco has become the largest company by market cap, overtaking Apple, according to companiesmarketcap.com, a list of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization which excludes non-publicly traded companies and updates rankings daily.
Aramco is in the number one spot with a market cap at $2.38 trillion and Apple is in second place with a market cap of $2.30 trillion, the ranking shows. Microsoft is in third place with a market cap of $1.90 trillion, Alphabet (Google) is in fourth place with a market cap of $1.48 trillion, and Amazon is in fifth place with a market cap of $1.08 trillion, according to the ranking.
The next ranked oil and gas company is ExxonMobil in 16th place with a market capitalization of $364.67 billion, companiesmarketcap.com shows. Chevron is the third ranked oil and gas company, in 22nd place overall, with a market cap of $323.62 billion, according to the ranking.
Back on March 20, Aramco announced in its full-year 2021 financial results that its net income more than doubled year on year to $110 billion. The company highlighted that the figure marked a 124 percent increase compared to its net income of $49 billion in 2020.
On March 21, companiesmarketcap.com ranked Aramco as the second largest company in the world with a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion. The site showed at the time that Apple was ranked first with a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion.
Aramco is currently scheduled to publish its 2022 first quarter financial results on May 15.
The company describes itself as a leading producer of the energy and chemicals that drive global commerce and enhance the daily lives of people around the globe. The business manages the Kingdom’s proved reserves of 336.87 billion barrels of oil equivalent, employing a workforce of more than 70,000 people, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- BP Shareholders Retreating From Paris Alignment, Follow This Says
- The $12.5B Pemex Dos Bocas Refinery Just Got More Expensive
- Odfjell Drilling Becomes Operator Of Another Seadrill Rig
- Aramco Overtakes Apple
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- Russian Energy Ban Would Worsen Inflation In The UK
- Stagflation Appears to be Here and Now Says Energy Expert
- Schlumberger Releases Industry First Women and Pay Report
- LNG Supply Crisis To Hit Hard This Winter
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog