Aramco Now 3rd Largest Company by Market Cap

Saudi Aramco is now the third largest company by market capitalization, according to companiesmarketcap.com, a list of the world’s largest public companies by market cap which updates rankings frequently.

The list places Aramco in third with a market cap of $1.903 trillion, behind Microsoft with a market cap of $1.920 trillion, and Apple with a market cap of $2.413 trillion. On December 21, 2022, Aramco ranked second in the companiesmarketcap.com list with a market cap of $1.81 trillion, behind Apple, which was shown in the list at the time to have a market cap of $2.10 trillion.

On May 13, 2022, the companiesmarketcap.com list ranked Aramco as the largest company by market cap, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. The list at the time placed Apple in second position, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion.

In the latest companiesmarketcap.com list, Alphabet (Google) ranks in fourth place, with a market cap of $1.209 trillion, and Amazon ranks in fifth, with a market cap of $996.03 billion. Tesla places seventh in the list, with a market cap of $659.11 billion, while the next placed oil and gas company in the list after Aramco, ExxonMobil, ranks in 13th with a market cap of $454.24 billion.

Chevron places 25th in the list, with a market cap of $314.89 billion, while Shell ranks 43rd with a market cap of $216.36 billion, TotalEnergies ranks 72nd with a market cap of $154.13 billion, PetroChina is 88th with a market cap of $135.33 billion, and ConocoPhillips ranks 99th with a market cap of $126.89 billion.

On February 2, Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company reported quarterly revenue of $117.2 billion, which it highlighted was down five percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.88.

On January 24, Microsoft Corp. announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company reported revenue of $52.7 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.20 GAAP and $2.32 non-GAAP, which it highlighted marked a year on year decrease of 11 percent and six percent, respectively.

Aramco is currently scheduled to publish its 2022 dividend and “key” financial results, and its 2022 financial statements, on March 12 and 13, respectively, the company’s website shows.

