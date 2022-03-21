Aramco Net Income More Than Doubles to $110B

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) announced in its full-year 2021 financial results on Sunday that its net income more than doubled year on year to $110 billion.

Aramco highlighted that the figure marked a 124 percent increase compared to its net income of $49 billion in 2020. The rise in net income reflects higher crude oil prices, stronger refining and chemicals margins, and the consolidation of SABIC’s full-year results, Aramco outlined.

The company reported that its cash flow from operating activities was $139.4 billion in 2021, compared to $76.1 billion in 2020, and that its free cash flow was $107.5 billion in 2021, compared to $49.1 billion in 2020. Aramco noted that it continues to prioritize a strong balance sheet and revealed that its gearing ratio at the end of 2021 was 14.2 percent, compared to 23 percent at the end of 2020. The company’s total dividend for 2021 is $75 billion in cash, in addition to bonus shares, Aramco revealed.

In its latest results statement, Aramco also announced a growth strategy, which in its upstream business includes continuing to raise crude oil capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027, and potentially increasing gas production by more than 50 percent by 2030. In its downstream business, the company noted that it plans to expand its liquids to chemicals capacity to up to four million barrels per day. Aramco also said it intends to develop a “significant” hydrogen export capability and “become a global leader in carbon capture and storage”.

Additionally, Aramco highlighted that it is targeting investment in renewable energy and “nature-based solutions” as it pursues its ambition of achieving net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly owned operated assets by 2050. This also includes an aim to reach near-zero upstream methane emissions by 2030.

“Our strong results are a testament to our financial discipline, flexibility through evolving market conditions and steadfast focus on our long-term growth strategy, which targets value growth for our shareholders,” Aramco President and CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a company statement.

“Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macro-economic and geopolitical factors. But our investment plan aims to tap into rising long-term demand for reliable, affordable and ever more secure and sustainable energy,” he added in the statement.

“We recognize that energy security is paramount for billions of people around the world, which is why we continue to make progress on increasing our crude oil production capacity, executing our gas expansion program and increasing our liquids to chemicals capacity,” Nasser went on to say.

According to companiesmarketcap.com, a list of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization which excludes non-publicly traded companies and updates rankings daily, Aramco is the second largest company in the world with a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion. The site shows that Apple is ranked first with a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion. The next ranked oil and gas company is ExxonMobil in 26th place with a market capitalization of $333.05 billion, according to the list.

Aramco manages the Kingdom’s proved reserves of 336.87 billion barrels of oil equivalent, employing a workforce of more than 70,000 people, the company’s website shows. The company traces its roots to 1933 when a concession agreement was signed between Saudi Arabia and the Standard Oil Company of California (SOCAL).

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com