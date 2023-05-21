Aramco Names New Upstream and Downstream Business Presidents
Saudi Aramco has named Nasir K. Al-Naimi as President of its Upstream business and Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani as President of its Downstream business.
Along with Aramco’s Executive Vice Presidents, both report to the company’s president and CEO. The newly created positions and appointments, approved by the board of directors, will be effective from July 1, 2023, and will replace the previous Upstream and Downstream Executive Vice President positions respectively, Aramco said in a company statement.
Aramco noted that these appointments will help drive the company’s long-term strategy across its global portfolio and value chain.
“I am delighted to announce these appointments, which demonstrate our emphasis on the upstream and downstream components of our business as Aramco continues to transform to meet the world’s energy demand,” Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President and CEO, said.
“We expect this decision to help drive operational and financial performance, supporting our upstream capacity growth and our downstream expansion, together with our ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across wholly-owned operated assets by 2050,” he added.
“We continue to identify ways to further optimize and innovate across the Aramco group, and I am confident these newly created roles will help us deliver on our objectives,” Nasser continued.
Al-Naimi has held the position of Upstream Executive Vice President since April 1, 2021. He joined the company in 1980 as an engineering aide in the Planning & Administration Services Division, and has held a number of positions through the years.
Al Qahtani has served as Aramco’s Downstream Executive Vice President since September 13, 2020, and in addition to leading the Downstream organization, Al Qahtani serves as chairman of Aramco Trading Company, Motiva Enterprises, Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company, and the King Salman Energy City Development Company. He is also a board member of Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), S-Oil Corporation, Dhahran Techno Valley Holding Company, Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association, as well as Pengerang Refining Company Sdn Bhd and Pengerang Petrochemical Sdn Bhd (collectively known as PRefChem).
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- Net-Zero World by 2050 Unlikely: ExxonMobil
- Oil Market Watcher Talks Drama Filled, Mouth Gaping Week
- UK Awards First Carbon Storage Licenses
- Leading Organizations Create North Sea Mental Health Charter
- Startup of Australian Gas Project Delayed Due to Labor Shortage
- South Africa Braces for More Frequent Blackouts this Winter
- Top Headlines: BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- Oil Falls Slightly Friday but Posts Weekly Gain
- Saipem Bags Pair of Deals Worth $850MM
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- ONEOK Buys Magellan in $18.8B Deal
- North Sea Body Says 22 Projects in the Pipeline
- GHG Intensity of USA Oil Said to be Significantly Lower Than Most Regions
- Equinor Dishes Out Deals for $9B Brazil Project
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- USA Rig Reduction Stretches North America Rig Loss Streak
- CAPP Flags Rapidly Changing Wildfire Conditions
- Russia's Seaborne Flows of Crude Oil Climb to New High
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts