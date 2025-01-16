Aramco, Ma'aden in Talks to Form Transition Minerals JV

The Saudi state-owned oil and mining companies agreed to explore creating a joint venture for minerals exploration and mining with a focus on minerals used in decarbonization technologies.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma’aden) and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) have agreed to explore creating a joint venture (JV) for minerals exploration and mining with a focus on minerals used in decarbonization technologies.

“Ma’aden has been undertaking one of the world’s largest single-jurisdiction exploration programs across the Arabian Shield, to unearth the estimated $2.5 trillion mineral endowment”, Darryl Clark, Ma’aden senior vice president for exploration, said in a joint statement by the state-owned companies on Wednesday. “This proposed JV would enable us to accelerate exploration of the Arabian Platform, combining Aramco’s vast knowledge of the area with Ma’aden’s extensive mining and exploration expertise”.

Aramco meanwhile has identified several areas with high lithium concentrations of up to 400 parts per million, the statement said.

The companies said commercial lithium production under the planned JV could start 2027.

“The proposed JV is expected to extend Aramco’s capabilities into an adjacent sector, leveraging its technological innovation and skills in resource and data management”, the statement said.

“It would seek to unlock the potential of the Kingdom’s high-value mineral resources, with the aim of helping meet growing demand for lithium and other transition minerals both domestically and globally.

“The JV is expected to further harness natural resources utilizing a wealth of subsurface data, as well as emerging technologies, to advance the Kingdom’s economic diversification and energy ambitions”.

Aramco upstream president Nasir K. Al-Naimi said, “We expect that this partnership will leverage the world’s leading upstream enterprise to apply significant low-cost advantages, industry experience, technological innovation, accumulated subsurface knowledge and an integrated supply chain ecosystem, with a view to meeting the Kingdom and potentially the world’s projected lithium demand”.

In another potential energy transition joint venture, Aramco, Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and TotalEnergies SE earlier agreed to explore building a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) plant in Saudi Arabia.

“The assessment will focus on harnessing innovative engineering and technology solutions that seek to recycle and process local waste or residues from the circular economy (used cooking oils and animal fats) to produce SAF”, Aramco said in a press release December 3, 2024.

Aramco president and chief executive Amin H. Nasser said, “As Saudi Arabia’s tourism and aviation sectors expand, this could potentially benefit both domestic and international airlines”.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com