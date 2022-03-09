Aramco Is Fast Closing In on Apple
Oil giant Saudi Aramco is narrowing the gap with Apple Inc. for the title of the world’s most valuable company.
Benefiting from oil prices hitting the highest since 2008, Aramco shares have jumped 15% in less than three weeks, giving it a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion. Shares in iPhone maker Apple, meanwhile, have fallen 9% this year amid a broad market selloff, reducing its market value to about $2.6 trillion.
Though Aramco is still more than 10% away from reclaiming the top spot, the continued surge in energy prices as countries impose sanctions on Russia’s oil has raised the possibility.
“Everybody wants to stick to commodities,” said Mazen Al-Sudairi, Al Rajhi Capital’s head of research. With oil at $130 a barrel, Aramco’s earnings -- due later this month -- are set to get a big boost, giving the oil giant room to increase its dividend, he said by phone.
The last time Aramco held the title of most valuable company was for a brief period in September 2020, when global markets were recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since then, it’s been a predominantly Apple show, save for several weeks in October and November last year, when an earnings miss for Apple propelled software giant Microsoft Corp. to the number-one position.
Still, with investors seeking quality in volatile markets, Apple has been seen as a relative haven by some. The iPhone maker is the best performer among mega-cap tech companies this year, with its 9% drop beating a 17% decline for the Nasdaq 100 Index.
Apple shares rose as much as 2.7% in early trading today amid a broad-based market rebound, while Aramco fell 2.9% as oil prices dropped following three days of steep gains.
--With assistance from Thyagaraju Adinarayan.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Oil Executives Meet with Biden Officials
- Biden Goes For Russian Main Artery And Bans Oil Imports
- EIA Makes Huge 2022 Oil Price Forecast Adjustment
- UK To Phase Out Russian Oil Imports By End Of 2022
- Oil Surges on Biden Russia Oil Ban
- EU Plans To End Russian Fossil Fuels Dependency Well Before 2030
- Venezuela Releases 2 USA Political Prisoners After Oil Talks
- Uniper Takes $1B+ Hit on Nord Stream 2
- Pandion Buying One-Dyas Norge. Doubling Output With Nova First Oil.
- No Bite At Shell Jaws North Sea Oil Well
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Vessels Struck by Missiles South of Ukrainian Port
- How High Could Oil Go?
- Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008
- There Is Definitely Potential for an OPEC+ Collapse
- Elon Musk Says We Need to Increase Oil Output Now
- JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View
- Market Panic Is Here
- Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 in March
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- North America Drops Rigs
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Pantheon Hits Quality Oil At Theta West Well
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known