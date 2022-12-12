Aramco in Talks with Investors on $110B Gas Project
Saudi Aramco has started talks with potential backers for its $110 billion Jafurah gas development, according to people familiar with the matter, as the oil producer plans to exploit one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields.
The state-controlled company is seeking equity investors that could help fund the development of midstream and downstream projects at Jafurah in the east of the kingdom, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
Aramco has reached out to private equity firms and other large funds that invest in infrastructure as part of the plans, which could offer stakes in assets such as carbon capture and storage projects, pipelines and hydrogen plants, the people said.
Investment bank Evercore Inc. is advising Aramco on the plans, the people said. Talks are still at an early stage and details of the funding could change, the people said. A representative for Aramco declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Evercore didn’t have an immediate comment.
The war in Ukraine has led to a frantic surge in demand for natural gas, led by European nations that traditionally got their supplies from Russia. This has led to Gulf states embarking on ambitious plans to expand their gas output. Some companies have also look to boost their exposure, with Eni SpA considering a takeover of explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., Bloomberg News has reported.
Jafurah is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to diversify its energy exports beyond oil. The field is estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of raw gas, and Aramco expects to begin production there in 2025, reaching about 2 billion standard cubic feet per day of sales by 2030.
A large portion of the gas produced there will be used to create so-called blue hydrogen, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said last year. The process is where emissions associated with hydrogen production are captured and stored in the kingdom, allowing the fuel to then be exported as a clean energy source.
The opening up of the Jafurah development to external investors would follow years of efforts to attract foreign capital into Aramco and some of its key assets. After a $30 billion initial public offering in 2019, the oil giant sold stakes in units that operate its network of oil and gas pipelines around the kingdom. The deals have raised about $28 billion for the company.
--With assistance from Verity Ratcliffe.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russia Price Cap Impact Not Clear Yet
- Analyst Looks at Vessel Bottleneck in Straits of Bosphorus
- TC Energy Cannot Confirm Keystone Pipeline Restart Timeline
- Price Cap Will Take a Few Months for Traders to Understand
- Aramco in Talks with Investors on $110B Gas Project
- Equinor Wins Offshore Wind Lease In California
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- TotalEnergies To Take $3.7Bn Write-Off On Novatek Stake
- Zephyr Secures Funds For Paradox Project
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Key Oil and Gas Themes In 2023
- Speculative Oil Positioning Now as Bearish as In Early Weeks of Pandemic
- EIA Lowers 2022 and 2023 Oil Price Forecasts
- BP Moving to New London HQ
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Newsom Proposes Limit on Oil Refining Margins
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast