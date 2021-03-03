Aramco Donates $1MM to Texas After Storm Uri
Aramco Americas, the U.S. Subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, has revealed that it has made three donations worth a total of $1 million to help Houston and Port Arthur with critical public health needs following Winter Storm Uri.
As part of the donation, the Houston Health Foundation received $500,000 for seniors and at-risk populations, and the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund received $400,000 for winter weather relief to help Houstonians with plumbing and home repairs, temporary housing, and other basic needs relief. The Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund also received $100,000 to help residents in the city of Port Arthur, where Aramco’s wholly owned subsidiary Motiva operates North America’s largest refinery and chemical complex.
“Houston has been our headquarters home for nearly 50 years. We look to help Houston during these challenging times and extend our support to Port Arthur – communities where we live and work,” Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, the president and chief executive officer of Aramco Americas, said in a company statement.
Robin Mansur, the Houston Health Foundation president and chief executive officer, said, “we know there are dire needs throughout Houston now, especially for seniors and Houstonians with disabilities who require immediate support to recover from the storm”.
“We are partnering with the Harris County Area Agency on Aging and the Houston Health Department who are in contact with over 60,000 seniors in our community to help identify vulnerable residents who have endured freezing temperatures and damage to their homes. Aramco’s generosity will go directly to help with our response,” Mansur added.
Aramco Americas is located in Houston, Texas. According to the company’s website, Aramco Americas’ core services include managing a network of three U.S. research centers/technology offices in Houston, Boston, and Detroit; identifying upstream and downstream technologies, best practices, and potential technology partners for Saudi Aramco; sourcing goods and services; and recruiting and training support for Saudi Aramco-sponsored students and employees in North America.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Tethys Hits Hydrocarbons Onshore Oman
- Survey Shows Extra Saudi Oil Output Cuts
- Oil Exports from Offshore Louisiana Facility Fall to Zero
- CVX Invests in Geothermal Development Co
- Kerry Pitches Hydrogen to Oil and Gas Industry
- Petrobras Awards Contract for Buzios FPSO
- India Calls on OPEC+ to Produce More Crude
- BKR and AKAST Create New Offshore Drilling Co
- Will Oil Price Rise Strain OPEC+ Relations?
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Conoco COO Retires
- Scoop Stack Oil Output Slashed
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Exxon in $1B+ North Sea Deal
- DOE Awarding up to $46MM for Geothermal Projects
- Cheniere to Provide Emissions Data to LNG Customers
- Ecopetrol Chief Defends $4B Utility Deal
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever