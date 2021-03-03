Aramco Donates $1MM to Texas After Storm Uri

Aramco Americas has made three donations worth a total of $1 million to help Houston and Port Arthur with critical public health needs following Winter Storm Uri.

As part of the donation, the Houston Health Foundation received $500,000 for seniors and at-risk populations, and the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund received $400,000 for winter weather relief to help Houstonians with plumbing and home repairs, temporary housing, and other basic needs relief. The Southeast Texas Emergency Relief Fund also received $100,000 to help residents in the city of Port Arthur, where Aramco’s wholly owned subsidiary Motiva operates North America’s largest refinery and chemical complex.

“Houston has been our headquarters home for nearly 50 years. We look to help Houston during these challenging times and extend our support to Port Arthur – communities where we live and work,” Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, the president and chief executive officer of Aramco Americas, said in a company statement.

Robin Mansur, the Houston Health Foundation president and chief executive officer, said, “we know there are dire needs throughout Houston now, especially for seniors and Houstonians with disabilities who require immediate support to recover from the storm”.

“We are partnering with the Harris County Area Agency on Aging and the Houston Health Department who are in contact with over 60,000 seniors in our community to help identify vulnerable residents who have endured freezing temperatures and damage to their homes. Aramco’s generosity will go directly to help with our response,” Mansur added.

Aramco Americas is located in Houston, Texas. According to the company’s website, Aramco Americas’ core services include managing a network of three U.S. research centers/technology offices in Houston, Boston, and Detroit; identifying upstream and downstream technologies, best practices, and potential technology partners for Saudi Aramco; sourcing goods and services; and recruiting and training support for Saudi Aramco-sponsored students and employees in North America.

