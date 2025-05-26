Aramco Debuts RE Storage System for Gas Operations

'It is the first deployment globally of an Iron-Vanadium (Fe/V) flow battery as a backup solar power source for gas well operations'.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) has claimed an industry breakthrough with the start-up of a renewable energy storage system designed to power natural gas activities.

“It is the first deployment globally of an Iron-Vanadium (Fe/V) flow battery as a backup solar power source for gas well operations”, the state-owned oil giant said in an online statement. The one-megawatt-per-hour flow battery system uses patented Aramco technology and was built with vanadium flow batteries developer Rongke Power.

“Flow batteries store energy in liquid electrolytes separately from battery cells, and electrolytes pumped into the cell convert chemical energy into electricity”, Aramco explained. “In addition to providing energy independence, flow batteries can be repeatedly discharged and recharged with minimal capacity loss.

“They also reduce fire risks compared to other types of batteries, while their modular design makes them easier and less costly to maintain”.

The newly deployed system “offers a robust alternative to existing solar energy solutions, and can handle variable power demands efficiently and cost-effectively”, Aramco said. It can support up to five wells over its lifespan, projected to be 25 years.

“It is specifically engineered to withstand the hot climate of Saudi Arabia and achieve optimal performance under extreme weather conditions, setting it apart from other vanadium flow batteries on the market”, Aramco added. It has a temperature operating range of negative eight degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius and does not need a thermal management system.

The deployment paves the way for “further integration of renewable power to support emissions-reduction ambition”, it said.

Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco senior vice president for technology oversight and coordination, commented, "The pioneering flow battery system spearheaded by Aramco’s researchers represents a breakthrough for the oil and gas industry. Aramco already powers a large number of remote gas wells with solar panels connected to lead-acid battery systems, but our ground-breaking flow battery technology offers a flexible solution for diverse renewable energy storage requirements, making it an attractive option for a variety of industrial applications”.

Aramco and Rongke Power started exploring collaboration last year during a visit by Aramco leaders. “Our guests showed a keen interest in the potential of our VRFB solutions to propel a more sustainable development of energy”, Rongke Power said in a press release May 28, 2024. “During the discussion, we explored future collaboration opportunities that could enhance energy efficiency and innovation”.

Aramco says it is investing in renewables and energy efficiency as part of efforts to reach its aim of net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly owned operated assets by 2050.

