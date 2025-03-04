Aramco Cuts World's Biggest Dividend

Aramco cut the world's biggest dividend in a blow for Saudi Arabia's widening budget deficit, as the company seeks to relieve the stress on its own finances.

Saudi Aramco expects the total payout to be about $85 billion in 2025, compared with $124 billion for last year, it said in a statement Tuesday. The distribution has been in focus for investors and economists alike with the level of the payment likely to determine how much more the Saudi government would need to borrow to fill its budget deficit.

The payout has taken on increasing significance for Riyadh as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman presses on with his multitrillion-dollar economic transformation plan. Aramco has been a key cog in that push, with revenue from its oil sales and the generous dividend. But the massive payout had started to stretch the company’s balance sheet and flipped it into a net debt position recently, a sharp turnaround from the over $27 billion in net cash just over a year ago.

Last year’s total dividend, the world’s largest, is made up of two parts: a base payment and a performance-linked portion. Starting in 2025, the company had said earlier it plans to start paying the special component as a portion of free cash flow after covering the base dividend and any investments. With analysts forecasting cash in 2025 at less than the base dividend, that leaves little scope for an additional payout.

Aramco said its net income fell 12 percent to $106.2 billion in 2024 compared with a year earlier, according to the statement.