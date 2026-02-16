Aramco Commits to 1 MMtpa for 20 Years from Commonwealth LNG

Aramco Trading signed a 20-year agreement to buy one million metric tons per annum of liquefied natural gas from the under-development Commonwealth LNG in Louisiana.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) has signed a 20-year agreement to buy one million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas from the under-development Commonwealth LNG in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

"Commonwealth is advancing toward a final investment decision with line of sight to secure its remaining capacity", said a joint statement by the offtake parties. "Aramco Trading joins Glencore, JERA, PETRONAS, Mercuria and EQT among international energy companies entering into long-term offtake contracts with the platform".

Early this month Commonwealth announced a 20-year deal to supply one MMtpa to Geneva, Switzerland-based energy and commodities trader Mercuria.

Commonwealth LNG is a project of Kimmeridge Energy Management Co LLC and Mubadala Investment Co through their joint venture Caturus HoldCo LLC. Expected to start operation 2030, Commonwealth LNG is designed to produce up to 9.5 million metric tons a year of LNG.

"This agreement highlights the strong international demand for U.S. LNG and underscores how our longstanding relationships and capabilities position Caturus to serve global markets", said Caturus chief executive David Lawler.

"Our contract with Aramco Trading underscores the differentiated value Caturus can bring through our global reach in offering wellhead to water services", Lawler added.

Mohammed K. Al Mulhim, Aramco Trading president and CEO, said, "This agreement reflects Aramco Trading’s efforts to secure a reliable, long-term energy supply for global markets while strengthening our presence in the LNG sector".

The Gulf Coast project is permitted to ship up to 9.5 MMtpa of LNG, equivalent to around 1.21 billion cubic feet per day of gas according to Kimmeridge. The United States Energy Department granted the project authorization to export to countries without a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. in August 2025 and FTA authorization in April 2020.

The developers expect the first phase of the project to generate around $3.5 billion in annual export revenue.

On December 22, 2025 Baker Hughes Co said it had received a "full notice to proceed" from Technip Energies to supply primary liquefaction equipment for Commonwealth LNG. Baker Hughes' scope includes six refrigerant turbo compressors comprising LM9000 aeroderivative gas turbines paired with centrifugal compressors.

Caturus said then it expects to make a final investment decision (FID) on Commonwealth LNG in the first quarter of 2026.

Caturus launched last year as a rebranding of Kimmeridge's SoTex HoldCo LLC following the acquisition by Emirati sovereign investor Mubadala of a 24.1 percent stake in SoTex.

The purchase "marks Mubadala Energy's U.S. market entry and reflects its ambitious expansion strategy", said a joint statement August 7, 2025.

Caturus' business consists of an upstream unconventional gas position in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, previously held via Kimmeridge Texas Gas, and Commonwealth LNG.

