Aramco Becomes Platinum Member at The Open Group

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) has become the latest platinum member of technology standards organization The Open Group. The latter said in a media release that this provides Aramco the opportunity to expand its presence across group forums, take a leadership position, and have representation on the governing board.

The Open Group noted that Aramco's involvement began in 2016 as a member of its Open Process Automation Forum (OPAF). Since then, the company has worked with other industry leaders on an O-PAS Automation Test Bed, evaluating and validating cutting-edge open and interoperable technologies. In 2020, Aramco became a member of the OSDU Forum, where peers collaborate to develop technologies that address evolving global energy demands.

“It is gratifying to see that Saudi Aramco has realized such significant value from participation in The Open Group that they wish to take their membership to the highest level”, Steve Nunn, President and CEO of The Open Group, commented. “We share a vision of open standards being core to successful organization and industry transformation, and we look forward to Saudi Aramco’s future leadership role in this”.

“Collaboration is at the heart of every industry. As we strive for a more sustainable world, The Open Group creates the perfect environment for like-minded organizations to meet and partner with each other”, Rashed Alyami, Manager at Aramco’s Digital Platforms and Architecture Design Division, said. “Since joining The Open Group nearly ten years ago, we have been privileged to be involved in the creation of initiatives that have made a tangible impact in the technology space”.

The Open Group said platinum membership is for organizations seeking to shape the future of critical global industry standards and certifications. Platinum members exert considerable influence over the group’s direction and strategy, and consequently, the reach and impact of its standards across various industries, it said.

