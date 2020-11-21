Aramco Awards Major Deals and More

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Aramco Awards Major Deals to 8 Companies

Saudi Aramco has awarded major long-term agreements to eight companies for its oil and gas brownfield projects. The deals were made after a “thorough evaluation process”, Aramco revealed.

Read full article here

Plexus Makes Cameron Deal

Plexus Holdings entered into a license agreement with Cameron International Limited, a Schlumberger group company. The agreement grants Cameron a non-exclusive license to use Plexus’ POS-GRIP and HG® metal-to-metal seal method of wellhead engineering.

Read full article here

Permian Drilling Rights Price Falls Nearly 70%

The price to drill an acre of land in the biggest U.S. shale basin has tumbled amid the oil rout, Bloomberg highlighted.

Read full article here

McDermott Secures $560MM in New Capital

McDermott International, Ltd secured approximately $560 million in new capital through a series of transactions expected to close by the end of the year.

Read full article here

Gulfport Energy Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Bloomberg reported that Gulfport Energy Corp. has filed for bankruptcy. The business joins a slew of U.S. oil and gas companies that are collapsing after the pandemic deepened their struggle, Bloomberg noted.

Read full article here

Shell Takes Top Bid Spot for Offshore Lease Sale

Shell Offshore Inc. took the top spot among companies vying for Gulf of Mexico blocks at the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Lease Sale 256.

Read full article here

How Much Oil and Gas Has Been Found in 2020?

Global conventional oil and gas discoveries already exceed eight billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and are projected to settle at around ten billion boe by the end of the year, according to Rystad Energy.

Read full article here

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com