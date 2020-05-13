Aragon Wins Yinson FPSO Contracts

Norwegian offshore EPC contractor Aragon has won two new major contracts with Malaysia-based Yinson for the FPSO Anna Nery, which will produce oil from Petrobras' Marlim field in Brazil’s Campos Basin.

The contracts cover the engineering, procurement and construction of seven modules for the FPSOs gas treatment, gas compression, utilities and flare systems. The FPSO’s ownership is 75% Yinson and 25% Sumitomo.

“We are pleased to have been selected by Yinson after a rigorous evaluation and bidding process which has shown us to be the best candidate for delivering these complex process modules, including our execution model of fabricating in China with Jutal Offshore Services,” Kristian Utkilen, Aragon’s Managing Director said in a written statement.

“We would like to thank Yinson for showing faith in our capabilities for high quality, cost effective design with proven on time execution. Contracts such as this for complex process module design and delivery for projects all over the world are core to Aragon’s strategy in FPSO, FLNG and FSRU projects. We look forward to working closely with Yinson for this project, and we hope for many more projects to come.”

Aragon is a topsides engineering and EPC partner, specializing in offshore oil and gas, FLNG, LNG and regasification projects.

