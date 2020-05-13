Aragon Wins Yinson FPSO Contracts
Norwegian offshore EPC contractor Aragon has won two new major contracts with Malaysia-based Yinson for the FPSO Anna Nery, which will produce oil from Petrobras' Marlim field in Brazil’s Campos Basin.
The contracts cover the engineering, procurement and construction of seven modules for the FPSOs gas treatment, gas compression, utilities and flare systems. The FPSO’s ownership is 75% Yinson and 25% Sumitomo.
“We are pleased to have been selected by Yinson after a rigorous evaluation and bidding process which has shown us to be the best candidate for delivering these complex process modules, including our execution model of fabricating in China with Jutal Offshore Services,” Kristian Utkilen, Aragon’s Managing Director said in a written statement.
“We would like to thank Yinson for showing faith in our capabilities for high quality, cost effective design with proven on time execution. Contracts such as this for complex process module design and delivery for projects all over the world are core to Aragon’s strategy in FPSO, FLNG and FSRU projects. We look forward to working closely with Yinson for this project, and we hope for many more projects to come.”
Aragon is a topsides engineering and EPC partner, specializing in offshore oil and gas, FLNG, LNG and regasification projects.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Energy Chief Says US Oil on Its Way Back
- Trump Says Energy Cos Starting to Look Very Good
- Petrobras Makes New Discoveries
- Oil Near 5-Week High as US Debates Lockdown Exit
- Oil Market Recovery Could Be Erratic
- Is Rig Count a Reliable Production Gauge These Days?
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Aragon Wins Yinson FPSO Contracts
- Magnolia LNG Project Sold for $2.25MM
- Woodside Awards Pluto-Karratha Contract
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- Upcoming Data Should Clarify Oil Market Recovery
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Pipe Giant Says Drillers Already Reopening Wells
- US Oil Rig Count Down 513 From Last Year
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy